The General Store Makes a Splash with Brand Identity for The Sundays Hotel and Catseye Pool Club

​The General Store has unveiled its latest destination work, developing the brand identity for Hamilton Island’s newest luxury offerings - The Sundays hotel and Catseye Pool Club.

Positioned as a new era of Australian luxury, The Sundays Hotel is a modern tribute to island leisure and relaxed sophistication. With a warm, family-friendly offering, it invites guests to experience the best of tropical escape in a uniquely contemporary setting.

Complementing the hotel is Catseye Pool Club, a relaxed yet refined dining destination from acclaimed chef Josh Niland. Designed for long, sun-drenched lunches that effortlessly stretch into dinner, the restaurant offers a poolside experience framed by the iconic views of Catseye Beach.

“Our goal was to create brands that feel iconic to Hamilton Island while introducing a fresh perspective to the luxury hotel category,” said Madeleine Livesey, partner at The General Store.

“With destinations like these, design isn’t just decoration, it’s storytelling. We crafted brands that feel effortlessly sophisticated yet deeply rooted in Australian coastal life. Every detail is a gentle nudge to pause, savour what’s around you, and dive headfirst into the kind of island escape you didn’t know you needed,” added Gen Read, design director at The General Store.

The General Store was responsible for the naming, brand strategy, visual identity, and tone of voice for both developments, working closely with Hamilton Island to ensure each brand felt distinct yet complementary.

“When you strike the right chord with brand identity, it does more than look good - it draws people in. The fact that Josh Niland was inspired to bring his culinary vision here is a testament to how powerful that pull can be,” added Sophie Lander, managing director of The General Store.

