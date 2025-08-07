Speaking the Unspeakable: The emPOWER Breakfast Session with Perry Power

Yesterday at The emPOWER Breakfast session with Perry Power, I watched and listened as it unfolded in a way that was not just a talk, it was a transformation.



With remarkable courage, Perry shared his story of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of his step-grandfather, and the heartbreak of later discovering, after he had died far too young, that his father, too, had been a victim at the hands of the same perpetrator. Even more painful, when the abuse was discovered his father’s instruction to keep it quiet, to not speak, not share, and not break the silence was almost more damaging.



But Perry did eventually break the silence and in doing so, he’s created space for others to break theirs. Perry has created a global platform that gives survivors permission to speak through his organisation Powerful Books. His story has become a lifeline not just for victims of sexual abuse, but for anyone carrying the legacy of unspoken trauma and he is working towards turning those stories into films with his newly launched Powerful Productions.



The amazing thing about yesterday was we had a fair few young men in the audience and the impact was palpable from insights into the patterns of trauma, working towards healing, to an observation about how Perry’s vulnerability had helped one man I spoke to, see that toxic masculinity is being redefined, right here, right now by men willing to lean into emotional intelligence and accountability. Perry is extremely articulate, brutally honest & deeply empathetic. To say he connected with everyone in the room is an understatement.



If you were there, or just reading the posts, you might be triggered. We all carry unhealed ’stuff’ Family secrets that can include disappointment, shame, bullying, favouritism, or unspoken grief. Perry’s honesty resonated on a deeply human level as silence has many forms, and storytelling is how we unravel it... and as one Man said to me afterwards as he was deeply moved, that he also had a story... he then added ‘don’t we all’



The answer is YES we all have a story, something we might not be willing to look at... And that in itself is ok for this moment in our evolution but we must encourage ourselves to be aware of it. This is the first step towards healing.



To anyone still processing, please remember: emotional and mental wellbeing really matter. This work can open old wounds in unexpected ways and that’s why the emPOWER community includes trusted ex industry figures turned practitioners, including Pranic Healer Bella Clark and psychotherapeutic counsellor Zoe (Bell) Burnay who are here to support if you actively feel the urge to do some work with someone.



More to follow in official PR, but I didn’t want to wait before highlighting what this session might have stirred in so many of us.



Thank you to everyone who came. Thank you, Perry, for your bravery and your voice. You are shifting the narrative… and we are listening.

