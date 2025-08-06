senckađ
Bespoke Voice Agency Joins The emPOWER Breakfast as Silver Sponsor

06/08/2025
Bespoke Voice Agency is known for its carefully curated roster of talented voice artists, both established and emerging

Bespoke Voice Agency has joined The emPOWER Breakfast as a Silver Sponsor.

Based in the heart of London’s West End, Bespoke Voice Agency is known for its carefully curated roster of talented voice artists, both established and emerging. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, the agency has built a reputation for its expert, individual approach to voice casting, delivering a truly bespoke service across major commercial campaigns, animation, gaming, documentaries, audiobooks and more.

Led by the brilliant Kate Plumpton and Anna Pollard, alongside Assistant Stella Robins, the agency is a member of both the PMA and the AVA. Their commitment to excellence and representation across the film, television, theatre, comedy and presenting worlds mirrors The emPOWER Breakfast's passion for nurturing talent and supporting inclusive creative communities.

Anna Pollard shared why supporting The emPOWER Breakfast felt like a natural decision, “Bespoke Voice Agency are thrilled to become sponsors of The emPOWER Breakfast. On a personal level, I’ve known Athene for many years and am in awe of her determination, grace and generosity. The emPOWER Breakfast embodies her nurturing, inclusive spirit and she has created a powerful, safe and important space to share experiences, be inquisitive and learn without judgement. In a world hurtling toward the ever increasing demand to engage and work with AI, it feels more important than ever to join together & protect a curated environment to nourish our human connections.”


v2.25.1