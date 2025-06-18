senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

The emPOWER Breakfast Welcomes Jennifer Bartram as Next Guest

18/06/2025
20
Share
Jennifer Bartram's session will be a powerful exploration of visibility, resilience and the personal impact of online abuse

The emPOWER Breakfast returns on Wednesday 2 July 2025 with another unmissable conversation, and welcomes Jennifer Bartram as the next guest.

Jen is an award-winning BBC presenter and communication coach who has spent over two decades on screen, delivering trusted news and weather reports to millions across BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 4, BBC 5 Live and the World Service. She’s also a passionate advocate for helping others find their voice and use it with confidence.

At this session, taking place at the offices of host sponsors, Framestore and Company 3, Jen will share her experiences from a life in the public eye, reflecting on the highs of a career in broadcasting as well as the more difficult moments, including the impact of receiving online abuse simply for doing her job.

This is set to be a powerful and deeply human conversation. One that touches on confidence, storytelling, visibility and resilience.

Now working as a communication coach and drawing on her background as a qualified lecturer, Jen supports individuals and organisations in developing clearer, more connected ways of speaking and leading. She brings insight, warmth and integrity to every space she steps into.

As always, there will be space for reflection, shared experience and meaningful conversation — the kind of morning that sets the tone not just for the day, but for the way we choose to show up in our work and lives.

All seats for this event are now taken, but if you would like to be added to the reserve list, please email athene@theempowerbreakfast.co.uk.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The emPOWER Breakfast
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The emPOWER Breakfast
Lucy Hudson
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
28/05/2025
emPOWER Podcast Rosie Arnold Tease
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
30/04/2025
Sue Higgs Podcast
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
26/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1