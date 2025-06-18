The emPOWER Breakfast Welcomes Jennifer Bartram as Next Guest

​The emPOWER Breakfast returns on Wednesday 2 July 2025 with another unmissable conversation, and welcomes Jennifer Bartram as the next guest.

Jen is an award-winning BBC presenter and communication coach who has spent over two decades on screen, delivering trusted news and weather reports to millions across BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 4, BBC 5 Live and the World Service. She’s also a passionate advocate for helping others find their voice and use it with confidence.

At this session, taking place at the offices of host sponsors, Framestore and Company 3, Jen will share her experiences from a life in the public eye, reflecting on the highs of a career in broadcasting as well as the more difficult moments, including the impact of receiving online abuse simply for doing her job.

This is set to be a powerful and deeply human conversation. One that touches on confidence, storytelling, visibility and resilience.

Now working as a communication coach and drawing on her background as a qualified lecturer, Jen supports individuals and organisations in developing clearer, more connected ways of speaking and leading. She brings insight, warmth and integrity to every space she steps into.

As always, there will be space for reflection, shared experience and meaningful conversation — the kind of morning that sets the tone not just for the day, but for the way we choose to show up in our work and lives.

All seats for this event are now taken, but if you would like to be added to the reserve list, please email athene@theempowerbreakfast.co.uk.