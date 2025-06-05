The Digital Voice Launches Adtech Hub

Global B2B adtech specialist PR agency The Digital Voice™ has launched Adtech Juice, a global online learning hub providing an essential service to the adtech industry.

Designed to support brands, agencies and publishers as well as adtech partners, Adtech Juice launches with a full adtech glossary, adtech uni, podcast and a range of adtech resources crafted by industry experts.

The adtech industry has always been a complex one and as tech evolves, so too does the challenge to keep up. Adtech Juice is designed to be a free and informative knowledge portal, making adtech knowledge accessible to everyone from industry newcomers to advertising veterans.

Off the back of the launch, also comes the unveiling of the new podcast, Legends of Adtech, where listeners can hear from industry pioneers on how they are rewriting the future of adtech. The first season features six past winners of The Wires’ Adtech Personality of the Year award including: Cadi Jones, Seun Odeneye, Paul Gubbins, Karen Eccles, Sara Vincent and Emma Newman.

Speaking on the launch, Ren Bowman, publisher and multimedia lead for Adtech Juice and The Digital Voice™ said, “After six months of hard work and collaboration across our experienced team of journalists, creative experts, marketers and lead publishing team, I am proud to see this project coming to life.

Ren continued, “When we came up with the idea of Adtech Juice, we wanted to provide a forever free platform that would squeeze all the tricky bits out of adtech and provide our users, whether new or old the industry, with a platform to learn the lingo and level up their adtech understanding. The Legends of Adtech podcast will be the ultimate cherry on top; a podcast where we’ll go beyond the buzzwords and straight to the people who matter - the industry’s boldest thinkers, pioneers and disruptors.”

Julia Linehan, founder and CEO of The Digital Voice™ commented, “Despite being in the adtech industry for nearly three decades, even I can find it a beast to navigate. Adtech is complicated and because of this, there’s still huge knowledge gaps for many people. It's time we made it simple."



Julia continued, "The launch of Adtech Juice aims to work as the industry’s all-access pass to new trends, conversations, and jargon-busting knowledge to help fill those gaps and become the ‘uni of adtech’. Whether you’re a first-time adtecher, a seasoned pro, or just trying to keep up with the industry landscape, Adtech Juice has the resources, and expert voices you need.”

