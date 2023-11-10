The Banquet Unleashes Giants in a Cinematic Quest for Myprotein's Black Friday Deals

In their first collaboration, The Banquet, a new boutique production company, joined forces with the world’s leading sports nutrition brand Myprotein, to embark on a cinematic adventure like no other. Tasked with promoting an online cyber hunt for discount codes during the upcoming Black Friday event, The Banquet, led by director Ian Roderick Gray, brought to life a world where influencers transform into giants on a mission to uncover exclusive deals.

Working collaboratively with Myprotein's in-house creative team, Gray and The Banquet team crafted an immersive movie-style trailer, drawing inspiration from the iconic Godzilla franchise. The result is an exciting narrative that unfolds as influencers, including Ashley Cain, Matt Morsia, Guusje Van Geel, Savannah Perez, and Dodo Wing, take on the roles of colossal giants roaming global cities in pursuit of hidden discount codes.

The trailer, a tongue-in-cheek pastiche of the classic Hollywood format, offers a glimpse into the larger-than life cyber hunt and sets the stage for a series of follow-up films, each featuring a different influencer on their unique quest.

"We wanted to break away from a traditional creative approach and create something that ‘stopped the scroll’ as well as activated our incredible roster of athletes. By transforming our talent into giants in a quest for Black Friday discounts, we're not just promoting a sale; we're aiming to crafting a memorable and entertaining experience that embodied the campaign narrative and rallying cry to the audience to ‘Join the Movement’," says Charley Caines, the lead creative at Myprotein.

Ian Roderick Gray saw the cinematic potential immediately. "We're all massive Kaiju nerds at The Banquet, so when we were presented with the concepts, we were incredibly excited. The challenge was to create a sense of scale, pastiche classic giant monster movies whilst also capturing the unique personalities of our influencers".

As Black Friday approaches, audiences can look forward to an epic cyber hunt like never before, as giants tread through cities, leaving a trail of excitement and anticipation.