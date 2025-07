Sky Bet’s latest Cheltenham Races campaign, envisioned by creative minds Victoria-Jayne Tennent and Mark Forster, captures the thrilling essence of horse racing.

Director Ian Roderick Gray skillfully slows down the action, allowing viewers to relish in every contorted muscle and the sheer anticipation of a win. With subtle nods to football, the campaign blurs the line between the terraces of a football ground and the stands of a racecourse.