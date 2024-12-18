Sky Bet Goes Supersize for Super Week Campaign

Sky Bet, in collaboration with its internal creative agency, has once again partnered with The Banquet to bring their creative vision to the screen. This time, the focus is on Sky Bet’s Super Week campaign – an event that occurs four times a year when the stars align with numerous different sporting events happening over the course of a week or two.

The Christmas Super Week kicks off on the 21st of December with the Usyk v Fury Rematch fight that then launches a thrilling line up of Christmas football, Horse Racing, Darts, NFL, and more, the campaign showcases the ultimate bonanza of sporting excitement.

The goal for Sky Bet was clear: to highlight how they are Super Sizing their offers for customers during these action-packed periods. These offers are brought to life throughout the advert, marked by vibrant yellow highlights that underscore the campaign’s energy.

The Banquet director Ian Roderick Gray described the project as "A truly epic concept that really allowed for dynamic visuals, deeply imaginative VFX, an eclectic mix of sets and locations and an opportunity to work with a whole bunch of fantastic actors. Each scene was almost like a mini, self-contained film and in that sense, it's been a dream project. The key was to try and make the world as naturalistic as possible to really accentuate the 'super' aspect of each scene. That meant ensuring that the real world elements matched the CG elements as closely as possible, and luckily working with DoP Joe Douglas (Wizzo & Co), production designer Zoe Koperski (Vision Artists) and VFX supervisor Noah Kayma (LMNTL), we were in very safe hands. It was also a genuine pleasure working with the fantastic Adam Edworthy and the entire team at Sky Bet on this very creative campaign.”

Adam Edworthy, creative principal at Sky Betting & Gaming, praised the collaboration, “I loved working with The Banquet on this project. They were incredibly collaborative, creative, and truly understood what we were trying to achieve. I'm already thinking about future projects to work on with them – it's been a real pleasure.”

Adham Hunt, producer at The Banquet, reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the project, “As with most shoots these days, you have to turn things around quickly, with multiple deliverables and meet the expectation of the creative on a tight budget. That is the job! But if you build the right teams and work with the right partners, it can be done. On this job, I can only thank the partners and teams as they really pulled the rabbit from the hat and dare I say it, Super Sized what we could deliver.”

The Banquet continues to prove itself as a trusted creative production partner for Sky Bet, delivering high-impact campaigns that capture the excitement and scale of the brand’s offerings. This Super Week campaign is yet another testament to their collaborative approach, creativity, and ability to bring bold ideas to life on screen. It follows on from the TVC’s produced for 'Start of Season' for the kick off of the football season 24/25, 'Road to World Cup' that used in the lead into the World Cup in Qatar, Cheltenham Races 2024 and more.