The Aunties To Bring Founders and Freelancers Together In Sydney And Melbourne

23/07/2025
14
Share
The new event series for self-employed industry professionals won’t feature "cheesy 'girl boss' quotes, just cheese platters"

The Aunties has launched an event series ‘Founders & Freelancers’ designed specifically for self-employed industry professionals.

Set to kick off in both Melbourne and Sydney this July, the series will provide both space and support for women, non-binary and gender-diverse founders, freelancers, consultants and managing partners to connect, share and troubleshoot the unique challenges of self-employment.

Each event will be held under Chatham House rules and will begin with a panel of speakers from across the creative industries, followed by open conversation and informal networking. These events aim to create an environment that encourages people to share their experiences, speak candidly, and offer meaningful and practical support without the need for formal presentations or awkwardly-performative self-promotion.

There won’t be cheesy “girl boss” quotes. Just cheese platters.

“There’s freedom in freelancing and power in starting your own thing, but there’s also isolation, instability, and a hell of a lot of paperwork,” said Chelsea Morley, Founders & Freelancers Auntie and co-founder of Tiny Disco. “Founders & Freelancers is about community - real, generous, community - that understands what it means to go out on your own.”

Jane Burhop, Founders & Freelancers Auntie and co-founder of Common Ventures, said, “Many people in our community are making bold moves, starting studios, building collectives, freelancing full time, but the support structures haven’t kept up. This initiative is about celebrating the leap and creating a space where people can land.”

In Melbourne, the event will be hosted at Tiny Disco, Wednesday 13th August, 6pm and hosted by Chelsea Morley, co-founder and creative director, Tiny Disco. The event will feature panelists including: Hannah McElhinney, chief creator and co-founder, Snack Drawer; Divya Singh, senior art director, freelance; and Elle Bullen, partner, Hellions.

In Sydney, the event will be hosted at Born Creators, Thursday 14th August, 6pm and hosted by Sive Buckley, managing partner, Born Creators. The event will feature panelists including: Chiquita King, founder and managing director, Cocogun; Cybele Malinowski, founder, Agender; and Emily Taylor, strategy founder, Bureau of Everything.

Sive added, “We’ve heard loud and clear from founders and freelancers over the past few years about their challenges and the lack of connection.

“This initiative is designed to bring this growing cohort together offering a mix of networking, practical advice, and a space where people who often work solo can find a real sense of community.”

Attendees will enjoy Drop of Sunshine wine thanks to the generosity of Treasury Collective, and in Melbourne, a little extra comfort courtesy of chairs from Dann Event Hire.

Tickets are free and RSVPs are required for Melbourne and Sydney.

