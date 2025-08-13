Inside Beto Fernandez’s Vision for Creative Evolution at Translation

As Translation’s new chief creative officer, Beto Fernandez wants to help the agency recapture advertising’s cultural edge – creating ideas born from music, diversity, and authenticity, designed to be experienced far beyond traditional ads.



Beto’s hire from Activista, the purpose-led shop that he co-founded within the Stagwell network, comes as Translation aims to sharpen its focus in 2025, with plans to evolve into a ‘full-scale creative solutions company’. He will be responsible for setting a creative vision that centres on what the agency sees as a core strength of helping ambitious brands thrive in contemporary culture.



“Translation has its finger firmly on the pulse of culture,” says Beto, speaking with LBB. “Built on a foundation of music, sports, and creativity, it’s not just responding to culture – it’s part of how culture is made. In a world where people actively consume culture but hate ads, it’s exciting to be in a space where we’re doing more than just making ads.”



A key goal of Beto is to shift Translation's creative thinking away from purely executional formats and toward big, fluid ideas – concepts that can take whatever form best connects with people. That might come in the form of film, other times a stunt, an activation, a piece of design, or something entirely unexpected. “My goal is to shape work that people choose to spend time with because it feels fresh, relevant, and worth talking about.



“To me, a full-scale creative solutions company doesn’t start with a predetermined output,” adds Beto. “We start with a big, liquid concept that can flow into whatever form will make the biggest cultural impact. That might be a partnership, a live experience, a product, or yes, a piece of content.



“And I believe everyone in the agency is creative – regardless of discipline.” Integration matters to Beto because consumers don’t experience things in silos; they see one brand, one voice. “Advertising used to shape culture in a big way, and somewhere along the way we lost that edge. By reconnecting with music – the source of so much cultural creation – we can help bring that edge back.”



Translation’s relationship with sister company UnitedMasters gives it direct access to millions of independent artists, enabling authentic collaborations between brands and music culture – and will play a key role in the way Beto looks to shape its creative output.



“Having UnitedMasters upstairs means I’m surrounded by creators in all forms – artists, producers, cultural builders – who are shaping what’s next in real time,” he says. “It keeps the agency’s perspective fresh and deeply connected to what’s actually happening in culture. It’s not inspiration from a distance; it’s happening in the same building.”



Beto anticipates that proximity to music and creators can push him to think about how brands can engage with culture in ways that feel organic, credible, and exciting. “It’s a reminder,” he says, “that we’re not just making ads, but we’re making things people actually want to be a part of.”



On top of co-founding Activista, Beto brings extensive leadership experience from roles at Anomaly, BBH London, DAVID, and Ogilvy. His portfolio spans breakthrough global work, including Dove’s ‘Real Beauty Sketches’ and Burger King’s ‘Proud Whopper’. With 35 Cannes Lions in a single year, he has been recognised three times as one of the world’s most awarded creatives by Cannes.



His biggest learning from his time focusing on purpose-driven work is the realisation that the most powerful ideas don’t necessarily come from ‘marketing invention’ – they’re rooted in discovery. “It’s about digging into a brand’s heritage, its history, and the real ways people connect with it, then surfacing the truths that already live there.”



That process, he says, transforms purpose from a campaign layer into the heartbeat of the idea. “When you build from something authentic, you can create work that’s meaningful for any brand and any brief – not just those with an obvious social cause.”



So, he wants Translation’s work to be rooted in clear, authentic perspectives, and cites the agency’s Immortal Award-winning ‘You Love Me’ campaign for Beats as a perfect example of his vision. “It was an idea that couldn’t be ignored because it was both culturally urgent and beautifully crafted,” says Beto. “That means bringing our diverse talent’s personal truths to the surface and making sure they show up clearly, boldly, and authentically in the work.”







President Jon Akwue described Beto as bringing “a rare mix of creative brilliance and cultural intuition” and an ability to connect brands to the world around them while inspiring teams “to do the best work of their lives.” He said Beto’s track record has “shaped culture, sparked global conversations, and driven real-world change.”



Beto’s arrival comes after Translation’s appointment as McDonald’s agency of record for the African American consumer market and the launch of its insight-driven Snack Wrap campaign – momentum Beto is keen to channel into bold, culture-driven ideas.



