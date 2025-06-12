TBWA\NZ Wins Tourism New Zealand Global Brand Campaign, Revives ‘100% Pure New Zealand’

Tourism New Zealand has selected TBWA\NZ to lead its latest global brand campaign project.

While TBWA\Sydney has been taking care of campaigns driving Australians to visit their neighbours, the last global campaign was DDB New Zealand’s ‘If You Seek’. TBWA\NZ’s campaign extends the ‘100% Pure New Zealand’ brand, and replaces ‘If You Seek’, which has run since 2022.

‘100% Pure New Zealand’ has been running for over 25 years, making it one of the world’s longest-running destination marketing campaigns.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work on this new campaign for New Zealand. There is nothing more important or fulfilling than representing your country, and the latest Tourism New Zealand global campaign has allowed our team to do just that,” TBWA\NZ CEO Catherine Harris told LBB.

“The process of working with the Tourism New Zealand team, the tourism trade and stakeholders has been a true partnership, and we are all very proud to see the work live and to see its impact on our vital tourism industry.”

The campaign will roll out across global social media channels, trade media and paid media, launching across all of Tourism New Zealand’s markets. Alongside the campaign, Tourism New Zealand is also launching its new Experience Planner to help people create holiday itineraries, as well as tools and resources for travel agents worldwide.

Tourism New Zealand general manager of marketing Brodie McLeish said the team was “thrilled with the work TBWA have done with our team on this campaign.”

“The work immerses people into what a trip to New Zealand feels like – creating a deep connection to our people and place. We’re excited to see this out in the world and inspire potential visitors to move New Zealand from their bucket list, to their book it list.”

Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer for TBWA\ New Zealand, added, “We wanted every moment in the campaign to feel deeply immersive – from the sensation of standing under a waterfall to the awe of meeting a real kiwi (bird) in the wild.

“The idea of ‘find your 100%’ is about recognising that everyone’s version of fulfilment is different – it could be reconnecting with nature, chasing adventure, or simply switching off. Brought to life with rich, cinematic storytelling and sound design crafted to pull you right into the experience - so it doesn’t just look like New Zealand, it feels like being here.”

Last year, LBB revealed TBWA\Sydney’s launch of 'If You Seek Stories', a local interpretation of the global ‘If You Seek’ brand platform.