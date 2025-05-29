Noma Bar Designs Minimalist Artworks to Showcase 'The Art of Real Milk'

To celebrate World Milk Day on June 1st, and a stellar inaugural season as front-of-shirt sponsor for Auckland FC, Anchor and TBWA\NZ have unveiled 'The Art of Real Milk' - a visual campaign and limited-edition art series that pays tribute to the unsung sporting power of real milk.

At the heart of the campaign was taking the sponsorship beyond the shirt to show that it has been critical fuel for a winning first season, fuelling players from the inside out.

From recovery to energy to refreshment, real milk plays a vital role in the performance and wellbeing of athletes and everyday Kiwis. As the season wraps and World Milk Day approaches, 'The Art of Real Milk' captures this connection in a way that fans and the club can treasure forever.

The visual treatment disrupts traditional FMCG execution and was created in collaboration with globally renowned artist Noma Bar. The campaign features a powerful series of minimalist artworks that blend the familiar Anchor milk glass symbol with visual motifs of football, celebrating strength, movement, and moments from AFC’s debut year.

The campaign is led by striking OOH and 53 limited edition numbered prints, reflecting the 53 points the team scored to win the A-League’s Premiers Plate. Three signed prints are available to fans via social giveaway with a small signed number also being gifted to the club.

Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\NZ, said, “World Milk Day gave us the perfect moment to show up in a way that felt meaningful and unexpected. This season, Anchor milk didn’t just appear on the front of the shirt -- it powered the people wearing it. So, we wanted to create something beautiful and lasting, and that honoured that. Noma Bar’s work gave us a way to tell that story with elegance, emotion and a bit of magic.”

Renee Milkop-Kerr, Fonterra Oceania marketing and innovation director, said, “Anchor’s partnership with Auckland FC is about more than visibility -- it’s about impact. Milk is a natural powerhouse when it comes to fuelling recovery, focus and strength. 'The Art of Real Milk' is our way of saying thank you -- to the club, the fans, and to real milk -- for an incredible season. We’re proud to champion the role it continues to play in everyday health and in sport.”

'The Art of Real Milk' campaign launched on May 30th across OOH and digital, with limited edition prints shared with players, supporters and the club to mark World Milk Day and a landmark first season.

