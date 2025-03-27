TBWA\Media Arts Lab Names Creative Nick Ciffone as Executive Creative Director

Photographer: Mariona Vilarós



TBWA\Media Arts Lab (MAL), Apple's bespoke global creative agency, has announced the appointment of Nick Ciffone as executive creative director. Based in Los Angeles, Nick will report directly to global chief creative officer Brent Anderson.

Nick's eight-year journey at MAL has been defined by creative storytelling. As group creative director, he led the Emmy-winning 2024 holiday campaign Fuzzy Feelings and the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ campaigns Call Me with Timothée Chalamet (2023) and Everyone but Jon Hamm (2022). Throughout his tenure, he has also worked across Mac and iPhone, contributing to campaigns such as Behind the Mac, Fly Market, and Sway. In his expanded role, he will continue to lead creative direction for Apple TV+, Mac, iPad, and holiday campaigns through 2025.

"Nick is a one-of-a-kind creative whose work has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible," said Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer at MAL. "His creative talent has delivered both business and cultural impact for Apple by harnessing emotion and wit."

"I love working for a brand and agency where the sole expectation is to create work that impacts culture," said Nick. "Being surrounded by so many talented people, there are moments—between the meetings and emails—where I actually forget this is a job and just get to make things with my friends."

Before joining MAL, Nick worked with brands including adidas, ESPN, Google, Gatorade, Miller Lite, and Nissan at agencies such as 72andSunny and TBWA\Chiat\Day. His work has been recognised by Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, ADC, Clio Awards, and The Webbys. He was selected for Adweek's inaugural Creative 100 and received the Alumni Award from the University of Illinois, where he studied creative writing.

