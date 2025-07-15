Apple Taps Global Artists to Reimagine Photography Through Illustration

​Apple is bringing its creative ecosystem into focus with a new global campaign titled 'Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad'—a vibrant showcase of how technology and artistry can intersect in unexpectedly delightful ways.

The campaign pairs the photographic power of the iPhone with the expressive possibilities of the iPad, highlighting how the two devices complement each other to unlock new creative potential. At its core, it’s a celebration of imagination—how a simple photo can be transformed into something whimsical, personal, and altogether new.

Featuring the work of 13 photographers and eight illustrators from across the globe—including talents like Jason Nocito, Anais Wade, Rashid Sheriff, Serge Seidlitz, Spencer Gabor, and Omkar Patil—the project spans continents and styles. Artists from India, Korea, Thailand, the US, UK, Spain, and Germany bring a rich diversity of perspectives to the campaign.

Each piece begins with a photo captured on an iPhone—15 in total—that is then brought to life through illustration using iPad, Apple Pencil, and the Procreate app. The final works are a playful fusion of real-life moments and imaginative enhancements, blurring the line between reality and creative interpretation. The result? Mundane scenes transformed into dynamic visual stories—proof of what’s possible when Apple’s tools are used in tandem.

More than just a showcase of talent, the campaign is a nod to accessibility. It’s not just for professional artists—Apple is emphasising that anyone can shoot with an iPhone and bring their vision to life on an iPad.

The 'Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad' campaign began rolling out globally the week of July 7 across digital platforms and out-of-home media, bringing bursts of joy and creativity to billboards, screens, and feeds around the world.

For more on how iPad and Apple Pencil power creativity, visit apple.com/ipad.

