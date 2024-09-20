TBWA\London Takes Urban Driving to New Heights with Nissan Qashqai Stunt and Epic Road Trip

To launch the new Nissan Qashqai, showcase how this model transforms city driving and demonstrate how it can “elevate your urban drive”, TBWA\London has created one of the most epic road trips of all time, culminating in parking a car IRL on the side of the Truman Brewery in London.

Kicking the campaign off are three CGI videos that cover the new Nissan Qashqai's journey from the Nissan factory in Sunderland, where it has been designed and built for more than 15 years, across key cities in the UK. The films are posted and supported through social channels, and with a unique partnership across Amazon platforms.

As the new Nissan Qashqai soars gracefully above city streets, suspended by drones, gliding effortlessly past landmarks and defying the very laws of gravity, the films offer stunning visuals of various famous landmarks, as well as the new Nissan Qashqai's redesigned features such as cutting-edge technology like Google built-in, and the groundbreaking, unique e-POWER powertrain.

Further blurring the lines between reality and the virtual, “Reserved Parking” vinyl stickers - CGI replicas of real-world installations - appear on skyscrapers between Manchester and Birmingham, signalling that the Qashqai doesn’t just belong in the urban jungle; it owns it.

The resolution of the campaign is an IRL gravity-bending stunt seeing TBWA/London and Nissan actually placing a real-life Nissan Qashqai on the side of the iconic Truman Brewery.

Designed to capture the attention of amazed onlookers and create intense buzz, excitement and conversation around the latest iteration, the activation becomes the ultimate expression of how the new Nissan Qashqai, with its daring design, safety technology, latest connectivity and dynamic driving experience, allows you to “Elevate Your Urban Drive” - the line that brings the whole campaign together.

Nicola Starr, business director, TBWA\London, said, “The campaign reflects how we push the boundaries of what's possible within creativity and urban environments. By taking consumers on an epic road trip and placing the Qashqai in unexpected locations, we’re not just showcasing a car - we’re making a statement about innovation and daring to defy the ordinary. The bold, disruptive work aims to captivate consumers, grab their attention and challenge the norm.”

Fiona Mackay, marketing director at Nissan, said, "The new Nissan Qashqai has all the daring design, the safety technology, the connectivity and the dynamic driving experience to take urban driving to new heights. In a bold, audacious campaign, TBWA\London didn’t just dream big — they brought the vision to life, encapsulating the spirit of Qashqai - bold, sophisticated, and unafraid to challenge expectations - and defy gravity when necessary. We’re excited to see the impact it will have as it captures the imagination of drivers across the UK."

The campaign also extends TBWA\London’s hugely successful long-running approach of generating conversation-starting headline-grabbing creative executions for the carmaker, including a 3D experiential execution where a Qashqai appeared to leap out of a box on the Southbank and becoming the first car in the Metaverse to use WebXR technology.