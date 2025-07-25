senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Hilton Cheers on Lionesses with Sweet Tribute Ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro Final

25/07/2025
Hilton and TBWA\London are celebrating the Lionesses with a playful nod to the anthem often sung by England’s fans during football games

As the Lionesses charge towards the UEFA Women’s Euro final, Hilton, alongside creative agency TBWA\London, is celebrating their journey with a playful nod to the anthem often sung by England’s fans during football games.

Shot at The Trafalgar St. James London, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, the striking image captures a warm welcome outside ‘Suite Caroline’ - a subtle but spirited homage to a song that’s become a soundtrack of triumph for England and football. The scene is completed with champagne on ice and a St George’s Cross-adorned towel, evoking a sense of anticipation, pride, and celebration.

Photographed by Josh Exell and Morgan Sinclair, the work will be brought to life with animation and shared across Hilton’s global social channels starting July 25th ahead of the final game, England vs Spain.

Lauren Coates, creative director at TBWA\London, said, “We wanted to capture that unique moment of hope, pride, and belief that the whole nation feels right now. This song has become the soundtrack to this incredible journey, and this is Hilton’s way of saying: one more to go. You’ve got this.”

v2.25.1