TBWA Named Adweek’s 2024 Global Agency of the Year

TBWA\Worldwide has been named 2024 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek, one of the world’s leading marketing publications. TBWA was recognised for innovating ways of working with the launch of its AI platform “Collective AI”.





Combining human ingenuity with technology, the agency Collective is driving the industry to more impactful creativity and scale, and getting its clients to the future faster. The 11,000 creative minds that make up TBWA were also celebrated for the culturally disruptive work that has earned it global fame – winning an Emmy for Apple’s ‘Fuzzy Feelings’, partnering Levi’s with Beyoncé to remake the brands Iconic ‘Launderette’ ad, and introducing ‘The First Wheelchair Ballkid’ for Mastercard in Australia.





Alison Weissbrot, executive editor, Adweek, noted, “TBWA\Worldwide showed the depth and breadth of a true global network by delivering creatively innovative and powerful work around the world in 2024. The agency demonstrated a deft ability to balance global rigor with local flavor to drive business success for its clients. TBWA remains ahead of the game in harnessing technology and innovation to deliver creative solutions that bolster its clients’ brands.”





“Closing out a decade at TBWA, I couldn’t be prouder that TBWA has been named Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year – for the 4th time since 2018. We’re in the business of creating real work for real clients with real impact, and our Disruption® way of life continues to be really good for business.” says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide.





He went on, “Alongside our wonderful client partners, this recognition is only possible because each and every one of the brilliant brains across the TBWA Collective wakes up every day and goes after that Brave Thing that will make the difference. And I am so excited for Erin Riley to bring the heat in 2025 as TBWA’s new CEO.”





Erin, TBWA\Worldwide CEO as of January 1st 2025, added, “Despite a lot of noise in our industry, there is really a ray of light coming from within TBWA. I’m hoping next year that we can be a bigger force within this industry to say... ‘We can do great things.' So, let’s go do them.”