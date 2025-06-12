senckađ
news
Awards and Events
TBWA Brings a Taste of Disruption to Cannes Lions with Ice Cream Debut

12/06/2025
79
TBWA's specialist agencies bring light relief to La Croisette

This year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, TBWA - the Disruption Company - is bringing its ethos to life in the form of boldly flavoured treats to beat the heat in A Taste of Disruption.

Created by two of TBWA’s best in class design and experiential agencies - Design by Disruption (DxD) and Auditoire - the Riviera-inspired ice cream truck activation is open daily from Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to all pass holders.

Providing a space for disruptive flavours, festival attendees are invited to take a break from the pace and chaos of La Croisette and enjoy combinations such as sweet and surprising honey and thyme, refreshingly spicy melon and wasabi, earthly matcha and ginger and tangy berry and timut pepper.

“For us Disruption is so much more than a methodology, it is a mindset, a spirit, a feeling.” said Erin Riley, Global CEO of TBWA\Worldwide, who will be personally serving guests on Monday, June 16 at 12:00 p.m.

“We wanted to bring that to Cannes in a light hearted, but totally relevant way. We are quite literally giving the festival a taste of Disruption," continued Erin.

The truck’s exterior is wrapped in a summery take on TBWA’s signature yellow, with diagonal stripes inspired by the brand’s Backslash and the beachfront vibe of the Côte d'Azur. Positioned directly across from the Palais’ iconic red carpet, the activation will be one of the week’s most savoured moments. 

Credits
Add my Credit
