Lee Clow and RadicalMedia on 'Here's to the Crazy Ones' Doc

Lee Clow is a total advertising legend. There's really no better way to put it.

A Californian surfer who brought a wave of advertising intrigue to the West Coast, Lee's artistic and creative direction produced some of the most enduring and highly praised commercials of the last 50 years, making himself and ad agency Chiat/Day icons of marketing and creativity.

The now-retired chairman emeritus and founder of the Media Arts Lab had defining creative partnerships with both Jay Chiat and Steve Jobs, resulting in work like Apple's '1984' and 'Think Different', adidas' 'Impossible Is Nothing', and even the Energizer Bunny.

An inspiration and mentor to countless others, RadicalMedia's chairman and CEO, Jon Kamen, and director, Alain Briere, decided to film a series of interviews and dinner conversations between Lee and many of the creatives he's crossed paths with, telling Lee's story.

The result is a documentary titled 'Here's to the Crazy Ones', which was screened at MoMA during AICP Week 2025. Before the film was shown to the commercial production community, LBB's Ben Conway and Abi Lightfoot caught up with Lee, Jon and Alain for a special chat on stage.









See more of LBB's AICP Week coverage here.​