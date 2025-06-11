senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
LBB Film Club in association withPeople on LBB
Group745

Lee Clow and RadicalMedia on 'Here's to the Crazy Ones' Doc

11/06/2025
636
Share
The Chiat/Day and Media Arts Lab ad legend is joined by RadicalMedia's co-founder Jon Kamen and director Alain Briere to discuss the documentary about his career, work for the likes of Apple and adidas, and his creative partners, Steve Jobs and Jay Chiat

Lee Clow is a total advertising legend. There's really no better way to put it.

A Californian surfer who brought a wave of advertising intrigue to the West Coast, Lee's artistic and creative direction produced some of the most enduring and highly praised commercials of the last 50 years, making himself and ad agency Chiat/Day icons of marketing and creativity.

The now-retired chairman emeritus and founder of the Media Arts Lab had defining creative partnerships with both Jay Chiat and Steve Jobs, resulting in work like Apple's '1984' and 'Think Different',  adidas' 'Impossible Is Nothing', and even the Energizer Bunny.

An inspiration and mentor to countless others, RadicalMedia's chairman and CEO, Jon Kamen, and director, Alain Briere, decided to film a series of interviews and dinner conversations between Lee and many of the creatives he's crossed paths with, telling Lee's story.

The result is a documentary titled 'Here's to the Crazy Ones', which was screened at MoMA during AICP Week 2025. Before the film was shown to the commercial production community, LBB's Ben Conway and Abi Lightfoot caught up with Lee, Jon and Alain for a special chat on stage.



See more of LBB's AICP Week coverage here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from AICP
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from AICP
Inside 'Here's to the Crazy Ones'
RadicalMedia
10/06/2025
The Journey
AICP
15/05/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1