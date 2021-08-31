Summit Health's Patient Stories Highlight Care at Every Connection

Summit Health today announced the launch of its first consumer advertising campaign to illustrate its capabilities as a connected health care network. Created by the 2019 merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD, Summit Health is bringing deep clinical integration, an enhanced digital experience for patients, and growth in providers and locations to the greater New York metropolitan area.

Produced by Summit Health’s branding and marketing partner, Elmwood, the campaign’s tagline, ‘Care at Every Connection,’ is an extension of Summit Health’s new brand platform, emphasising a more compassionate, responsive, and connected kind of care. Through a series of films and integrated creative executions, the advertising comes to life with patient stories that highlight connected care between providers and patients, providers and providers, and from moment to moment.

“Putting the patient at the heart of our ad campaign is representative of what we do as an organisation. We believe these moments will resonate with our consumers and stand out in the marketplace,” said Matt Gove, chief marketing officer, Summit Health. “This campaign strongly demonstrates Summit Health’s focus on delivering enlightened, compassionate, and connected experiences that are orchestrated around our patients.”

Each of the 15 second and 30 second patient films features a patient story, emphasising a key connection: between Frank, a custodian, and his primary care doctor; between Maggie, a pregnant mom, and the patient service representative at her OBGYN's office; and between Lydia, an empty nester, a CityMD urgent care doctor, and an orthopedic specialist at Summit Health. With further connections layered throughout each film, the three stories culminate in one larger interwoven anthem, further underscoring the connectedness and forms of care specific to Summit Health.

In addition to the films, the advertising and marketing campaign consists of print, out of home, digital and social media and begins to roll out today, continuing through November. The campaign’s media buy includes local programmatic television, roku and Samsung networks, Facebook and Instagram, transit and radio.

“After partnering with Summit Health on their brand platform, we knew it was important to emphasise the whole person behind the patient. Whole people with lives, families, careers and challenges. The highs and lows of everyday life,” explained Meg Beckum, executive creative director of Elmwood’s NYC studio. “Oftentimes, the realness, imperfection of life is omitted in traditional health care marketing. We wanted to show how we’re all human looking for meaningful connection, even and especially in times of isolation.”



