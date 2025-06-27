senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

UNREASONABLE Returns to Indianapolis for Fifth Annual Consumer Behavior Conference

27/06/2025
6
Share
Top behavioural scientists and marketers gather for a one-day event, presented by independent creative agency Young & Laramore, to explore the hidden forces that drive consumer decisions

The fifth annual UNREASONABLE: A Modern Look at Consumer Motivations returns to Indianapolis On September 26, 2025. Presented by independent creative agency Young & Laramore, the one-day conference brings together a curated group of the nation’s leading behavioural scientists and marketing researchers to explore the emotional, psychological, and social forces that shape modern consumer behaviour.

Designed for brand and business leaders, UNREASONABLE is the only conference of its kind that gathers an annual line up of academic experts specifically for marketers—offering practical, evidence-based insights they won’t find at traditional industry events.

The growing influence of this thinking was presented at SXSW 2025, where Tom Denari, president and CEO, Young & Laramore, moderated a panel exploring the hidden drivers behind human decision-making. The panel featured three 2024 UNREASONABLE speakers—Dr. Kelly Goldsmith (Vanderbilt), Dr. Michael Platt (Wharton), and Dr. Lawrence Williams (University of Colorado)—whose research continues to shape marketing strategies for Fortune 500 brands.

Each year, UNREASONABLE draws a diverse audience—from strategists and CMOs to C-suite leaders and students—who gather to learn from speakers whose insights stretch beyond trends and into human nature itself. At last year’s sold-out event at Newfields, topics ranged from identity loyalty and CSR to AI's blind spots and the psychology of future food (including edible crickets). The day featured lively Q&A sessions and opportunities to connect over lunch and a post-event cocktail hour.

This year’s speaker line up includes:

“UNREASONABLE challenges the outdated belief that consumers are primarily rational,” said Tom Denari, president and CEO of Young & Laramore. “It’s a deep dive into the biases, emotions, and unseen forces that shape how people really make decisions—and we’re proud to help bring that thinking to more marketers each year.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Marketing Standard
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Marketing Standard
No Tariffs Ever
WeatherTech
27/05/2025
No Tariffs
WeatherTech
27/05/2025
No Ships or Extra Costs
WeatherTech
27/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1