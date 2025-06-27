UNREASONABLE Returns to Indianapolis for Fifth Annual Consumer Behavior Conference

The fifth annual UNREASONABLE: A Modern Look at Consumer Motivations returns to Indianapolis On September 26, 2025. Presented by independent creative agency Young & Laramore, the one-day conference brings together a curated group of the nation’s leading behavioural scientists and marketing researchers to explore the emotional, psychological, and social forces that shape modern consumer behaviour.

Designed for brand and business leaders, UNREASONABLE is the only conference of its kind that gathers an annual line up of academic experts specifically for marketers—offering practical, evidence-based insights they won’t find at traditional industry events.

The growing influence of this thinking was presented at SXSW 2025, where Tom Denari, president and CEO, Young & Laramore, moderated a panel exploring the hidden drivers behind human decision-making. The panel featured three 2024 UNREASONABLE speakers—Dr. Kelly Goldsmith (Vanderbilt), Dr. Michael Platt (Wharton), and Dr. Lawrence Williams (University of Colorado)—whose research continues to shape marketing strategies for Fortune 500 brands.

Each year, UNREASONABLE draws a diverse audience—from strategists and CMOs to C-suite leaders and students—who gather to learn from speakers whose insights stretch beyond trends and into human nature itself. At last year’s sold-out event at Newfields, topics ranged from identity loyalty and CSR to AI's blind spots and the psychology of future food (including edible crickets). The day featured lively Q&A sessions and opportunities to connect over lunch and a post-event cocktail hour.

This year’s speaker line up includes:

“UNREASONABLE challenges the outdated belief that consumers are primarily rational,” said Tom Denari, president and CEO of Young & Laramore. “It’s a deep dive into the biases, emotions, and unseen forces that shape how people really make decisions—and we’re proud to help bring that thinking to more marketers each year.”

