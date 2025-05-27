WeatherTech Car Accessories Reinforces Commitment to US Manufacturing

No tariffs and no potential price-hikes - just accessible, American-made products - that’s the message of WeatherTech’s new advertising campaign by long-time agency partner Pinnacle Advertising. The campaign consists of a series of three commercials that reinforce WeatherTech’s steadfast commitment to American manufacturing - and a compelling consumer benefit: no price increases due to tariffs.

“Since we first started working with WeatherTech over 12 years ago, our focus has been to tell their American-made story to consumers,” explained Mike Magnusson, CEO of Pinnacle. “This message has carried over in top-performing Super Bowl ads and in driving sales. This message continues to have an impact and greater relevance today given changing economic times.”

The new series of commercials for WeatherTech emphasise how their products are made in their Illinois-based facilities The initiative ensures consumers that WeatherTech products remain affordable and accessible, regardless of international trade fluctuations.

As global supply chains continue to fluctuate, WeatherTech, a leading manufacturer of automotive accessories, stands firm on a core brand promise: their products will remain unaffected by international tariffs. The company has a long-held reputation as a domestic brand, as they have been sourcing raw materials and manufacturing products in the United States for over 30 years. WeatherTech is consistent in its commitment and contribution to the local economy, with all facilities located in the Chicagoland area and an employment of over 1,300 American workers. The campaign celebrates these core values and invites consumers to do the same, highlighting the stability and reliability that domestic manufacturing provides.