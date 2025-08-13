senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Ex-Nine Execs Nic Christensen and Luke Robinson Reunite to Launch StoryDisco

13/08/2025
56
Share
The former comms lead at SBS and Nine and WeAre8 CMO will work with clients including TrinityP3, Commercial Radio & Audio, and Fabulate

Two former senior executives from Nine and SBS have joined forces to elevate B2B marketing and communications across the media, advertising and technology sectors, launching a one-stop shop for brands looking to make a greater impact.

Founded by Nic Christensen, former head of corporate communications at Nine and SBS, and Luke Robinson, former Nine and Sony marketer and chief marketing officer at WeAre8, StoryDisco is an end-to-end B2B consultancy. Combining brand strategy and communications (Story) with brand experience (Disco), the business works with brands in media, tech, and emerging sectors to shape, share, and stage their stories with impact.

Supported by a village of creative and activation partners including event and production provider Picha Group and creative director Ben Whitty, StoryDisco offers clients a comprehensive end-to-end marketing and communications solution that can either complement internal teams or operate as a standalone service. At its core, the consultancy helps brands lock down their narrative and go-to-market strategy, then builds strategic communications and brand experiences, whether that’s digital content or live events, that reinforce that story over time.

“Late last year, after nearly a decade in in-house comms roles, I stepped into consulting, and over the past nine months it has been fascinating to see and hear what the B2B space really needs,” said Nic.

“Amid a rapidly changing media landscape, brands clearly want new and more innovative ways to engage their audiences. I am excited by the clients already working with us. They are not just looking for another media release, they want to reframe their role in the industry conversation and show leadership in their space.”

Luke added, “In a world where stretched internal resources are constant, it can be tough for brands to keep their communications and go-to-market narrative and activity fully aligned with their commercial ambitions.

“StoryDisco takes a step back to see the bigger picture, helping brands show up with the right story, craft compelling brand experiences - whether through content or events - and most importantly, deliver it with consistency through a single brief.”

Luke previously served as global chief marketing officer at social app WeAre8, and before that, as director of marketing - trade at Nine. Nic was formerly head of corporate affairs at Nine and head of corporate communications, outreach & CSR at SBS, transitioning to a consulting role with the public broadcaster in September.

The duo worked closely together at Nine for six years, leading the commercial marketing and corporate communications for Australia’s largest locally owned media company.

StoryDisco launches with a strong roster of clients across the tech, media and agency landscape, including Adgile, Commercial Radio & Audio, ConvoMedia, Emergency Action Alliance, Fabulate, Involved Media, Meliora, SBS, TrinityP3.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
The Monthly Cut 004 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
13/08/2025
Market
Salomon
28/07/2025
Underwater
Salomon
28/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1