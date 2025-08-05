senckađ
Awards and Events
Group745

SoStereo Amplifies Passion for Music and Innovation in Bogotá

05/08/2025
12
Share
The SoStereo team reflects on their recent five day trip to Bogotá that was filled with collaboration, creativity, and connection

With team members flying in from all over, the retreat was a powerful reminder of what makes SoStereo so unique: a global team with a shared passion for music and innovation.

Lindsey Camerota (CEO), Beto Azout (co-founder and head of partnerships), and Martin Gutierrez (creative director) flew in from Miami, FL. Elijah Torn (head of production) and Joel Monge (marketing lead) came from Brooklyn, NY.

Monica Garcia (A&R assistant) joined from Querétaro, Mexico. Mauricio Pradilla (head of product and engineering) travelled from Barcelona, Spain. Juan Cifuentes (head of finance and operations), Felipe Cubillos (lead back end), Camila Cardona (lead front end), Julian Barbosa (sr. front end developer), and Cristian Ayala (front end developer) joined from the Bogotá region.

​We spent a day in the studio capturing content, working on music, and building ideas together. In the office, each department shared their recent work, wins, and goals as we aligned on what’s next for the rest of 2025.

We also explored the city, with visits to Monserrate and La Candelaria. Taking in the views, food, and music helped us connect more deeply with SoStereo's roots in Bogotá.

This retreat wasn’t just a reset. It moved us forward.

