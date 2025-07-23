Creative Teams Deserve a Music Search That Starts with Emotion

For creative teams, music search often starts with a feeling. You might be working on a pitch deck, writing a brief for a spot, or mapping out a full campaign. And somewhere along the way, you’ll think, “I need something nostalgic but cool… cinematic but not too heavy… like a Wes Anderson film but with a bit more bounce.” That’s how ideas really come together— not in keywords, but in vibes. That’s why SoStereo built StereoAI.

StereoAI is a new search tool designed for the way creative teams actually think. Instead of relying on filters, genres, or endless drop-down menus, you can now describe the moment or mood you’re after and StereoAI will deliver real, human-made music that fits.

Creative teams move fast, StereoAI helps you keep up.

Creative timelines move quickly, so you don’t always have hours to browse through a catalog or write a full brief. With StereoAI, you can jumpstart your music search the moment an idea takes shape. It’s not just a tool, it’s a creative partner.

​Human Support When You Need It

StereoAI is built to make music discovery faster and easier. But we know some moments call for a human touch. Meet Martin Gutierrez, SoStereo's creative director, and Gabriela Marquez, SoStereo's creative manager — two of the in-house music experts ready to collaborate with creatives working on everything from a spot, to a pitch, to a full campaign.





And what’s powering those results? Real artists. Real music.

StereoAI doesn’t generate sound — it helps creatives find the right tracks from SoStereo’s expertly curated catalog of independent artists from around the world.

