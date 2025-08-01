What About The Music (Podcast): Quality Meats on Crafting Sound

But in the latest episode of What About the Music, the co-founders of creative agency Quality Meats remind us that music isn’t just an accessory. It’s a storytelling tool.

​SoStereo founder Beto Azout sat down with Brian Siedband and Gordy Sang, co-Chief Creative Officers and co-founders of Quality Meats, to talk about their work on Duke Cannon’s 'Earn Your Clean' campaign. The spot features a hard-working plumber grinding through a long, dirty day. At the end, he finally earns a moment of refresh—courtesy of a bar of Duke Cannon soap.

To bring that story to life, Quality Meats didn’t just license a track. They created an original song that matched the gritty, vintage aesthetic of the spot. The music sounds like sweat, hard labour, and satisfaction. And according to Brian and Gordy, getting that tone right wasn’t just a creative decision. It was essential to making the spot land emotionally.

