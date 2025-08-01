senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

What About The Music (Podcast): Quality Meats on Crafting Sound

01/08/2025
10
Share
SoStereo founder Beto Azout sat down with Brian Siedband and Gordy Sang, co-Chief Creative Officers and co-founders of Quality Meats, to talk about their work on Duke Cannon’s 'Earn Your Clean' campaign

But in the latest episode of What About the Music, the co-founders of creative agency Quality Meats remind us that music isn’t just an accessory. It’s a storytelling tool.

SoStereo founder Beto Azout sat down with Brian Siedband and Gordy Sang, co-Chief Creative Officers and co-founders of Quality Meats, to talk about their work on Duke Cannon’s 'Earn Your Clean' campaign. The spot features a hard-working plumber grinding through a long, dirty day. At the end, he finally earns a moment of refresh—courtesy of a bar of Duke Cannon soap.

To bring that story to life, Quality Meats didn’t just license a track. They created an original song that matched the gritty, vintage aesthetic of the spot. The music sounds like sweat, hard labour, and satisfaction. And according to Brian and Gordy, getting that tone right wasn’t just a creative decision. It was essential to making the spot land emotionally.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from SoStereo
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from SoStereo
Quality Meats
What About The Music (Podcast)
01/08/2025
Residential
SERVPRO
08/07/2025
Commercial
SERVPRO
08/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1