Get Your Guide and Sky Sports Take off Together This Summer

This summer, GetYourGuide joins forces with Sky Sports to kick off a campaign that drives awareness of the experiences industry, a £342 billion industry . Created by Initiative in collaboration with Sky Media, the campaign names GetYourGuide as the Official Travel Experience Partner of Sky Sports, helping viewers discover an easy way to discover and book unforgettable experiences inspired by the thrill of sports. With 60% of people worldwide planning to travel for a sporting or entertainment event in 2025, it’s clear that experiences, not just destinations, are what really get people packing.



The partnership will drive brand awareness and maximise emotional resonance through contextual alignment with the season’s biggest sporting events, enabling GetYourGuide to reach a targeted audience of engaged consumers across the UK. Running from 25th May to 7th September 2025, the campaign is built around Sky Sports’ Summer of Sport, a packed season of can’t miss events that deliver drama, passion and unforgettable highlights. As fans follow the highs and lows of the summer’s top sports moments, GetYourGuide invites them to imagine their own journeys, turning memorable matches into special experiences that can be made both abroad and domestically.

A 20-second ‘hero’ television commercial (TVC) will run throughout the campaign, supported by five 10-second ‘contextual’ TV ads and high-impact digital takeovers. The contextual creative will sync to specific sporting events and locations spanning Paris, Barcelona, London, Budapest, and New York. These location relevant creatives will appear around premium content including:

Roland-Garros French Open – Paris, TNT Sports



Spanish & Hungarian Grands Prix – Barcelona & Budapest, Sky Sports



Cricket: England vs West Indies & India – London, Sky Sports



US Open – New York, Sky Sports



Each contextual ad taps into the emotion of the sporting moment it surrounds, encouraging viewers to dream a little bigger about where their passions can take them next. The campaign will be deployed across TV, Video-on-Demand, and Online Video, delivering a consistent, high-frequency presence throughout the summer. Whether it’s the rush of a Grand Slam rally or the drama of a Test match at Lord’s, the campaign brings to life how sport and travel both create memories that last.



​Karin Seymour, director of client and marketing at Sky Media shares, “Live sport has always taken me on journeys – both emotionally and physically. You’re a sports fan 24/7, not just for the match, GetYourGuide is tapping into a community that lives and breathes sport, not just during the game but every day. As Travel Experience Partner to Sky Sports, they’ll be front and centre across every screen, connecting with viewers at their most engaged and most inspired.”



Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of brand and partnerships at GetYourGuide, said, “At GetYourGuide, we see a cultural and commercial shift. Not only are people prioritising spending on experiences, but they’re choosing experiences aligned with their passions. According to GetYourGuide data, 44% of travellers travel for their passions, like sports. We’re pleased to work with Sky Sports to reach engaged consumers as they plan for their trips during the summer and beyond.”



Guy Swadling, group director at Initiative said, “Sport is the most powerful platform for storytelling and emotional connection, and this partnership brings together two brands that celebrate passion, performance, and unforgettable moments. It’s a natural synergy that enables GetYourGuide to continue their growth journey here in the UK.”

