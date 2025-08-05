Sky Media Launches Enhanced Sports Marketplace and ‘Start of Season’ Auction

​Sky Media is growing its Sports Marketplace portal following a hugely successful soft launch earlier this year, which saw it quickly become Sky Media’s fastest-growing revenue proposition ever, with strong demand across the advertising industry. As part of the full launch, Sky Media is introducing a host of new capabilities and a bold new stunt to kick off the season: a live, blind auction offering brands the opportunity to secure a coveted advertising spot in the return of the Premier League.

For the first time, brands can bid directly on the Sports Marketplace platform to secure a 30" ‘Event Lockout’ spot during the opening weekend clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace. The auction is blind, meaning that all bids are submitted confidentially and participants cannot see competing offers. There is no minimum bid, and brands are welcome to submit multiple entries to increase their chances of winning. The auction closes on 8th August, with the winner announced on 12th August. This initiative reflects Sky Media’s commitment to innovation and unlocking new ways for brands to engage with the power of live sport.

Launched in March, Sports Marketplace was designed to make it faster and easier for brands to access the power of live sport across Sky and its media partners, Paramount and TNT Sports. The results surpassed expectations: 41% of participating brands were new to Sky, and 60% were advertising in sport for the very first time.

The platform now boasts over 1,000 registered users and a growing weekly newsletter audience made up of planners, buyers, and brand marketers eager to tap into live sports energy, scale, and cultural impact. With more ways to buy and simpler tools to activate, Sports Marketplace is fast becoming the go-to destination for smart, sport-led opportunities.

Expanding access and innovation

Sky Media has now added a host of new features to the beloved marketplace, aimed at giving advertisers greater flexibility, smarter tools, and access to a broader range of sports:

Expanded sport portfolio: From football and F1 to cricket, darts, golf, and more, brands can now align with an even broader array of live sporting events that matter most to their audiences.

Smarter, scalable packages: New commercial bundles and tailored entry points, including Advertising Season Tickets for local and regional teams, make it easier for businesses of all sizes to get involved.

Intuitive experience: A redesigned interface helps agencies and advertisers discover, plan, and activate campaigns with speed and simplicity.

Fueling regional reach and new-to-TV growth

Sports Marketplace has proven especially popular with regional advertisers and emerging brands, many accessing TV for the first time to align with local fanbases in a relevant and affordable way. To meet this growing demand, Sky Media has introduced a suite of season packs and multi-sport bundles, providing budget-friendly access to high-impact fixtures both nationally and locally.

Advertisers can continue to engage directly through the Sports Marketplace or programmatically via The Trade Desk. The core ways to buy remain intact, now with more flexible and scalable packages:

• Event lockout – Own cross-platform advertising exclusivity across major sporting events, reaching both broadcast and streaming audiences in one seamless buy.

• Event access – Target premium streaming audiences across the best content from Sky Sports and TNT Sports

• Multi-event packs – Appear across a range of sports and fixtures, or tailor your campaign by audience, season, or sport to maximise exposure and impact.

These routes are designed to give brands of all sizes the tools to activate sport in ways that aligns with their goals, whether that’s driving frequency, reaching new audiences, or owning cultural moments.

Why it matters

Live sport continues to offer brands a unique platform for attention, trust, and engagement. Nearly 30% of the UK population watched the 2024/25 Premier League season on Sky, with sport cited as the primary reason 28% of UK adults use social media. And with women now making up 29% of Sky’s Premier League TV audience, live sport is reaching more diverse and influential viewers than ever before.

Dan Cohen, director of transformation and strategic projects at Sky Media, said, “We launched the Sports Marketplace knowing there was a huge untapped potential for more brands to engage with live sport, and the response has exceeded expectations. It’s clear there’s plenty of demand for a simpler, faster way to tap into the power of live sport, whether you're a global brand, or a local business looking to make a big impact. This next phase gives advertisers of all sizes the tools they need to turn sporting moments into meaningful business outcomes.”

For brands looking to get involved in the auction, please visit the landing page here.

