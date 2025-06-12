Sky Roars Into Lions Tour with Striking First Nations Rebrand Powered by Indigenous Art

​Sky has worked with First Nations artist Konstantina to land a powerful brand identity, ahead of the Lions Series that starts on 20 June.

The tour happens once every four years and has reached iconic status with sporting fans. Its aim is to unite both nations and cultures, so it’s fitting that Sky’s creative direction is grounded in the rich cultural landscape of Australia, the country where it’s being hosted.

Group executive creative director at Sky Creative, Ceri Sampson said, “A Lions year is a special year. We go all-out with the creative -last time we were even nominated for a BAFTA. For the first tour of Australia in 12 years, we are going even bigger. From the dramatic opening title sequence and matching graphics to the studio set design, advertising and promotional campaign. This is bold, cinematic, innovative and it’s uniquely Sky Sports – Welcome to the Show!”

Sky Creative chose to work with First Nations artist Konstantina, whose striking combination of bright colours, brushwork and dots have brought the Lions Tour brand identity to life.

Konstantina said, “It is wonderful to see a British broadcaster embrace the storytelling and arts practise of Indigenous Australia and be so proud to showcase it across their channels for the Lions tour. Working collaboratively with the team from concept to conclusion meant that we were able to get the story right and show off First Nations art to the world in a unique and compelling way.”

The centrepiece of the campaign follows a lion, guided by a pelican, respectfully travelling along the Gadigal songline towards Sydney. Sky Creative worked closely with Coffee & TV’s Design Studio to bring the sequence to life, blending Indigenous art with layered visual effects.

Creative director at Sky Creative, Harry Ward said, “Working with a First Nations artist has helped us create an authentic and respectful visual identity. The lion embodies the unity of the four nations - a powerful symbol of shared pride and strength.

For this Australian tour, we chose to portray him as a respectful traveller. By combining traditional Indigenous art techniques with cutting-edge visual effects, we’ve crafted a character that is both culturally authentic and visually striking, which is perfectly suited to the series.”

In addition to working with Konstantina, Sky Creative also collaborated with composer Dave Connolly and cultural advisor and musician, Matthew Doyle, who was responsible for playing the didgeridoo and much of the percussion in the title sequence.

Whilst AI was used in the original conceptualisation, painstaking detail and collaboration between creative directors and artists have been the focus, with the team agonising over every detail to achieve true cultural authenticity.

This creative will feature across broadcast, digital, social, and advertising in the lead-up to and throughout the Lions Tour, which starts on 20 June.

Sky Sports is the only place to watch every match of the British & Irish Lions 2025 Tour of Australia in the UK and Ireland – all three Tests and six warm-up games live from June 20 to August 2. Watch on Sky Sports or it’s available to stream with NOW.

