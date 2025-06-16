Sky Creative’s Lions Series Brand Identity Centres Unity Through First Nations Art

Four years ago, Sky Creative worked on a new brand identity for the Rugby Lions Series tournament, earning the work a BAFTA nomination. This year, the Sky Creative team was at it again with a fresh challenge ahead of the series' start on the 20th of June. “The Lions is a special tour, so we started at the end of last year with high ambitions,” says creative director Harry Ward. Set in Australia, the team “quickly realised the opportunity to celebrate Australia’s First Nations culture by building it into the heart of the identity. So, our first steps were to create the overall concept and find an artist to collaborate with,” he adds.



“The Lions Series is built on unity and respect – unity between the four nations coming together as one team, and respect for the country they’re visiting,” explains Harry. The lion stands as a proud symbol of that unity, and the team worked to bring him to life through different elements while channelling “authenticity, care, and cultural respect.” The title sequence, the hero of the campaign, is “where it all comes together, with our lion following the Garanga songline from Lake Eyre to modern-day Sydney, where the final test will be played,” says Harry.





As well as the opening title sequence, the brand identity spans studio set design, advertising and a promotional campaign. “We’re proud of how we create full 360 identities for Sky Sports, where audiences see the same look no matter where or how they find us. We think brand consistency is important and worth putting the effort into upfront, by creating a cohesive toolkit of design assets that different teams across Sky can work with,” he explains. “We then work with all the teams to ensure it’s all pulling together in the right direction.”



Reflecting the diversity of Australia, the host country, was of utmost importance to the team. They chose to focus specifically on Indigenous culture, highlighting its role in Australia’s past and present history. “It was imperative that we did it with respect and authenticity,” adds Harry, “which is why we collaborated with the First Nations artist, Konstantina, and musician, Matthew Doyle.” Sky Creative also received approval and support from the Aboriginal Art Association.



When the team started to look for a contemporary take on the traditional First Nations art, the artist Konstantina fit the brief perfectly. Harry says the team “immediately loved her style, with the beautiful combination of bright colours, brushwork, and dotwork. She’s also been great in sharing the details of the Garanga songline that our title sequence has been inspired by.”





“Authentically representing Australian Indigenous culture was our first and most important challenge in this project,” Harry states. Frequent and close communication with Konstantina was maintained throughout the project to “check she was happy with how we had used her art and how we had interpreted the Garanga songline in the titles.” Plus, the team also worked with Dave Connelly and Matthew Doyle on the music while keeping in contact with the Aboriginal Art Association.



The new Lions Series visual identity blends indigenous art and visual effects, courtesy of Coffee & TV’s design studio. Harry explains that “Konstantina’s artwork was filled with beautiful detailing that was carefully applied to the title sequence through high-end visual effects. We collaborated with Coffee & TV’s Design Studio to bring the title sequence to life, and in particular, to craft the Lion out of Konstantina’s wonderful brushwork and dotwork.” The team’s attention to detail more than shows, with Harry saying everyone agonised over every element “from the texturing to the animation style and character rigging” to get it all just right.

“We’re proud that we haven’t shied away from the challenge, but leant in, and did so with care, respect and authenticity,” says Harry of the decision to centre Australia’s Indigenous culture. And the pride doesn’t stop there with Harry highlighting the “Sports Design team who made this possible – Danny, Emma, Joel, Grace and Ellie in particular. They’ve led this project from the very beginning and have collaborated so well with different teams and people from Sky, all the way to Australia. They’re brilliant.”

The new Lions Series brand identity demonstrates how it’s possible to create work that’s at once culturally resonant, authentic, and respectful while delivering profound visual impact and communicating the ethos of unity across borders.

