Scoundrel Promotes EP Kate Gooden to Partner

Australian production company Scoundrel has promoted executive producer Kate Gooden to partner.

Kate joined Scoundrel from Saatchi & Saatchi as EP eight years ago, helping guide the company from a fledgling prodco to a key player in the local production landscape.

Announcing the appointment, Scoundrel praised Kate’s efforts and work ethic, calling her “a crucial part of the business for eight years.”

“We're thrilled to announce that executive producer extraordinaire Kate Gooden is now a Scoundrel Partner,” the company said.

“Kate has been a crucial part of the business for eight years, and we’re incredibly proud to welcome her into this new role.”

Kate thanked Scoundrel co-founders Adrian Shapiro and Tim Bullock.

“It’s been a pretty wild ride for the past eight years at Scoundrel but I’m really very honoured to be made a partner at this endlessly creative company,” she said.

“Thank you Tim Bullock and Adrian Shapiro for making each day entertaining and for all the support from our talented roster of directors and excellent production team.”

With a background in acting, Kate’s interest in performance was her initial draw to the world of production. Now with over 20 years in the industry, Kate’s experience spans both production companies and creative agencies.

In 2023, Kate was key to Scoundrel’s Production Company of the Year titles at both the AWARD awards and the CICLOPE ASIA awards, in addition to Silver Production Company of the Year at the SHOTS ASIA PACIFIC Awards.

She has also won industry awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, and One Show, before being named Commercial Producers’ Council co-chair in 2024.

In the past year, Kate has also overseen Scoundrel’s production collaborations with agencies including Droga5, The Hallway, 303 Mullenlowe, and +61.