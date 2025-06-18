"Is It A Cashie?": Rafael Nadal Joins Sport Star Cameos In Latest Kia Tasman Spot

After a meticulously planned launch campaign, the Kia Tasman will hit showrooms later this month. 15-months after we saw Aussie sporting legends vying for the ute to be named after them, Ash Barty returns to our screens.

In March 2024, Kia announced that they were getting a ute and shortly after, the Tasman nameplate was revealed. Next, we saw the Tasman in the flesh for the first time and the fictional world of ‘Tasman Town’ was built upon.

Then, in April 2025 Phase Two was launched to announce that pre-sales were open.

And last night, airing during Game II of the State of Origin Series, we saw the official launch of the ute in all its glory. In this chapter, Kia positions the ute as an integral tool for tradies as we’re introduced to some of the Tasman’s best features and capabilities.

Tapping into a market that loves sport, Kia, over the journey, have partnered with over 30 of Australia’s most legendary sporting icons and established the platform of ‘Tasman Town’ -- a mythical place where sporting legends live, breathe and drive the Kia Tasman.

In the latest campaign we see Aussie icon, Ash Barty, move to Tasman Town, but her dilapidated house is in desperate need of some doing up. The call is put out, and some of Australia’s biggest sports stars descend upon the jobsite as it becomes clear that they’ve all set up their own trades, all powered by the Kia Tasman.

Amongst the tradies who come to Ash’s aid are: Luc Longley and Erin Phillips from 'In The Paint,' Peter 'Macedonian Marvel’ Daicos, now selling 'Macedonian Marble' benchtops, Geoff Toovey ‘The Drain Detective’, Collingwood great Dane Swan who runs Dane’s Party Supplies, and Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield who operates 'Buzz’s Scoops' excavator business with his apprentices Fletch and Hindy.

Rounding out the crew are Ruben Wiki from 'Back Fence Bros,' Pat Rafter, the turfer behind 'Best on Grass,' fast bowlers Jason Gillespie and Mike Whitney as 'Stump Removers,' and Paul Harragon, who keeps everyone in check as the town’s ‘Chief of Police.'

Tasman Town now includes one of the biggest international sports legends of all time, Rafael Nadal and his roofing business, ‘Rafa’s Roofs.’

Kia’s GM of marketing, Dean Norbiato, said, “We’re indebted to the calibre of sporting stars who have lent their time, expertise and acting nous to helping bring this episodic Tasman Town platform to life. From a product standpoint, the Tasman is a true tool of trade, and our latest campaign reinforces that notion, while also announcing it’s finally rolling into Kia dealerships nationally at the end of June.”

Brendan Willenberg, Innocean's executive creative director said, “Having seen the Tasman in the flesh and thrashed it up a mountain somewhere outside of Canberra, we’re incredibly proud of a long-term launch, carefully orchestrated campaign that works as hard as the Kia Tasman. You know you’re on a winner when you have sporting stars calling up your client to be in the next spot.”