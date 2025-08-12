senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Steph Trivison Turns Up the Heat in 'Mayhem'

12/08/2025
9
Share
Steph Trivison and Score Production Music have released a bold, confident pop record that celebrates resilience through irresistible hooks and vibrant beats

Steph Trivison has this month released ‘Mayhem’, a riotous follow-up to SCORE232 ‘Little Thrills’. The album sees Steph Trivison dial up the attitude with a set of infectious, funky pop songs. Packed with wit, wordplay and irresistible hooks, this is upbeat, clever, and full of flair.


Steph Trivison said, "'Mayhem' is a futuristic, high-energy pop record set in a world where everything goes your way. I wanted each song to feel strong and confident, while still showing the moments of vulnerability and doubt that ultimately led to a place of strength, as you hear in 'Right Where I Belong', 'Look on the Bright Side', and 'Break My Way', led by singer/songwriter Chris Cron.

It feels like driving with the windows down in a not-so-distant future, a little wiser than you were before, with one hand riding the wind like a wave."

This album can be licenced here, or enjoyed on Spotify or the other streaming services here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Score Production Music
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Score Production Music
NEW RELEASE: Score-308 Mayhem
Steph Trivison
11/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1