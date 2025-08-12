Steph Trivison Turns Up the Heat in 'Mayhem'

Steph Trivison has this month released ‘Mayhem’, a riotous follow-up to SCORE232 ‘Little Thrills’. The album sees Steph Trivison dial up the attitude with a set of infectious, funky pop songs. Packed with wit, wordplay and irresistible hooks, this is upbeat, clever, and full of flair.



Steph Trivison said, "'Mayhem' is a futuristic, high-energy pop record set in a world where everything goes your way. I wanted each song to feel strong and confident, while still showing the moments of vulnerability and doubt that ultimately led to a place of strength, as you hear in 'Right Where I Belong', 'Look on the Bright Side', and 'Break My Way', led by singer/songwriter Chris Cron.

It feels like driving with the windows down in a not-so-distant future, a little wiser than you were before, with one hand riding the wind like a wave."