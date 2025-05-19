Samsung Redefines the Role of TV in Global Campaign for Vision AI

​Samsung Electronics, the No. 1 global TV brand, today highlighted its ad showcasing Samsung Vision AI. More than an individual feature, Samsung Vision AI is a suite of innovations developed by Samsung that transform a TV screen into a smart solutions hub that takes the user experience to a whole new level.

The Samsung Vision AI global spot by Cheil declares that TV is no longer about what is on the screen, but about the viewers and the things they love. It does so by illustrating how relevant and helpful Samsung Vision AI will be in users’ day-to-day lives.

“As consumers expect increasing levels of smart functionality from their televisions, this spot by Cheil effectively conveys how our products use Samsung Vision AI to comprehensively uplift the user experience,” said Joseph Park, head of customer marketing team, Visual Display (VD) business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re confident that this suite of innovative features, and the user-centric focus they bring, will be appreciated by people around the globe and from all walks of life.”

Thanks to Samsung Vision AI, users can instantly find information about what they are watching, or enjoy content translated into their preferred language in real-time, all while AI upscaling technology enhances picture quality and fine-tunes the sound. Moreover, when users pair their TV with a Galaxy Watch, they can perform functions on the TV with hand gestures in lieu of a remote.

To complement the film, Cheil also created 30-second edits that bring each innovation to life through relatable, personal, and insightful moments that take place in the living room.

"Samsung’s rich legacy of innovation, which unlocks new experiences, is perfectly reflected in this launch campaign for Samsung Vision AI,” said Tal Shub, global executive creative director, Cheil Korea. “Putting viewers at the centre of the storytelling is a bold move that shows just how committed Samsung is to delivering user-centric products."

The spots were directed by award-winning director Samir Mallal. The work is rolling out globally beginning in April and will span TV commercials, out of home, and social media. More Samsung Vision AI stories are expected to come out both globally and locally.

