Animals ‘Model’ Ugly Truth of Plastic Pollution in Striking WWF Campaign

WWF-Korea (World Wide Fund for Nature) and Cheil join forces to raise awareness about the threats plastic pollution poses to wildlife with a vivid out-of-home campaign.

Titled 'Animal Trash Fashion', the work features animals such as sea turtles and seals entangled in plastic waste conveyed through a narrative often seen in fashion films. Litter is portrayed as wearable items designed by humans that are directly harming the lives of wild animals.

WWF-Korea has established the ‘No Plastics in Nature’ initiative to reduce the production of plastics and prevent further release of plastics into nature by 2030. Animal Trash Fashion is its latest call for action to join WWF's efforts to conserve nature by reducing plastic production and consumption.

"With AI, Animal Trash Fashion depicts the dire reality of the plastic crisis, in which 79% of globally produced plastics are being thrown away. Our work will be a step toward raising public awareness on plastic pollution,” said Park Minhye, executive director of WWF-Korea. "To achieve substantial results at the United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee to end plastic pollution (INC-5) taking place in Geneva this August, we need everyone's attention and involvement.”

The work was created using only generative AI tools to overcome limitations of featuring animal species that cannot be filmed, and to ensure no animals are harmed or tested on during the production.

A 20m x 60m full-screen takeover was revealed on July 21st in the Gwanghwamun area, the heart of Korea's capital city, Seoul, where many government buildings and media headquarters are located. Digital Chosun Ilbo, an online news publication in Korea, provided the out-of-home media placement, agreeing upon the campaign's purpose of promoting a cause in the public interest.

Animal Trash Fashion will run for one month until August 20th through out-of-home and WWF-Korea-owned social channels.

