senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Animals ‘Model’ Ugly Truth of Plastic Pollution in Striking WWF Campaign

23/07/2025
22
Share
A powerful out-of-home campaign by WWF-Korea and Cheil featuring wild animals caught in litter is delivering a stark warning about the consequences of plastic pollution

WWF-Korea (World Wide Fund for Nature) and Cheil join forces to raise awareness about the threats plastic pollution poses to wildlife with a vivid out-of-home campaign.

Titled 'Animal Trash Fashion', the work features animals such as sea turtles and seals entangled in plastic waste conveyed through a narrative often seen in fashion films. Litter is portrayed as wearable items designed by humans that are directly harming the lives of wild animals.

WWF-Korea has established the ‘No Plastics in Nature’ initiative to reduce the production of plastics and prevent further release of plastics into nature by 2030. Animal Trash Fashion is its latest call for action to join WWF's efforts to conserve nature by reducing plastic production and consumption.

"With AI, Animal Trash Fashion depicts the dire reality of the plastic crisis, in which 79% of globally produced plastics are being thrown away. Our work will be a step toward raising public awareness on plastic pollution,” said Park Minhye, executive director of WWF-Korea. "To achieve substantial results at the United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee to end plastic pollution (INC-5) taking place in Geneva this August, we need everyone's attention and involvement.”

The work was created using only generative AI tools to overcome limitations of featuring animal species that cannot be filmed, and to ensure no animals are harmed or tested on during the production.

A 20m x 60m full-screen takeover was revealed on July 21st in the Gwanghwamun area, the heart of Korea's capital city, Seoul, where many government buildings and media headquarters are located. Digital Chosun Ilbo, an online news publication in Korea, provided the out-of-home media placement, agreeing upon the campaign's purpose of promoting a cause in the public interest.

Animal Trash Fashion will run for one month until August 20th through out-of-home and WWF-Korea-owned social channels.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Cheil Worldwide
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Cheil Worldwide
Animal Trash Fashion
WWF-Korea
23/07/2025
Vision AI
Samsung
25/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1