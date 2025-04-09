Sally Miller 2.0 at the Empower Breakfast: This Friday

We’re just days away from the eagerly anticipated Sally Miller 2.0 at the emPOWER Breakfast, happening this Friday, April 11th. The event will be an intimate and powerful session hosted at the iconic Park Village, a cornerstone of London’s creative scene for over five decades.

This session follows the tremendous success of Sally Miller's first talk in February at Framestore and Company 3, where she shared her personal journey of balancing professional growth with navigating personal loss. After receiving an overwhelming response and a 100-strong waiting list, we’re excited to offer a second opportunity for industry professionals to experience Sally’s invaluable insights.

Please note: This session is now fully booked.

"Sally’s first session had an undeniable impact on everyone who attended," said Tom Webb, managing Ddirector of Park Village. "At Park Village, we’ve always championed creativity and collaboration, values that align perfectly with the mission of the emPOWER Breakfast. We’re excited to open our doors to this inspiring event and help bring Sally’s story to even more members of our industry."

The Sally Miller 2.0 event will take place at Park Village’s Stables space, a venue with a rich history of hosting some of the most iconic creative productions in London. It promises to be a memorable morning of connection, conversation, and reflection. In addition to hearing Sally’s candid thoughts on leadership, strength, and navigating adversity, attendees will have the opportunity to network in one of London’s most influential creative hubs.

The wonderful team at Park Village will provide both the venue and breakfast for attendees, ensuring the morning is as welcoming as it is insightful.