Creating Connections with The Bourne Consultancy's Melsie Bourne

In the fast-paced world of talent - spanning brand partnerships, management, and advertising, few individuals have made as significant an impact as Melsie Bourne. As the founder of The Bourne Consultancy and a silver sponsor for emPOWER, Melsie exemplifies the modern businesswoman who successfully juggles professional excellence whilst raising two children on her own, seemingly effortlessly.



Melsie's journey in the talent industry spans over three decades, during which she established herself as an influential figure in British talent representation. In 1996, she founded Rabbit Vocal Management, which rapidly grew to become one of the largest voice-over agencies in the UK. Under her leadership, Rabbit built an impressive roster of specialist talent, including numerous celebrity voices and faces. The agency's tremendous success culminated in 2011 when it was sold to YMU (formerly known as James Grant Media Group.)



"From Mels' days at Rabbit Vocal Management to now, she has always been a go-to person for a creative, straightforward solution to any brief," notes one industry colleague, highlighting her reputation for delivering practical results with a creative edge.



Following the sale of Rabbit, Melsie established The Bourne Consultancy, an independent Talent and Brand Partnerships Consultancy providing bespoke solutions on both global and local levels. The consultancy connects celebrities, influencers, sports stars, experts, and voiceover artists with brands, offering a personalised service to create unique relationships whilst employing forward-thinking approaches to securing effective talent.



With an extensive international network, Melsie and her team have collaborated with some of the world's largest global brands and agencies, securing partnerships with A-list celebrities, comedians, sports personalities, and social media influencers across various industries including film, television, music, fashion, wellness, sports, and beauty. Names include Uma Thurman, John Goodman, Gillian Anderson, Richard E Grant, Eric Cantona and Charlie XCX.



Melsie's entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond traditional talent management. During the first lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, she launched Voiceover Scout, a nationwide talent search designed to discover fresh, diverse voices for brand campaigns. This initiative stemmed from her recognition of a gap in the market for distinctive voices that could authentically represent the UK's diverse population in advertising.



The competition attracted an impressive line up of judges, including renowned actors Idris Elba, Angela Griffin, and John Thomson, as well as Quiet Storm creative director Trevor Robinson OBE. This project demonstrated Melsie's commitment to giving back to the industry that has been central to her career for over 30 years.



Melsie's approach to leadership is refreshingly honest with insights into her management style, emphasising the importance of treating everyone with respect and kindness. Authenticity existing as a core value that shapes the culture at The Bourne Consultancy.



She also values continuous learning and surrounds herself with people of different abilities and personalities. "It's so important to surround yourself with people with different talents and strengths because everyone brings something to the table," Melsie observed, highlighting her belief in the importance of diverse perspectives.



Perhaps most impressive is Melsie's ability to build and manage two successful businesses whilst raising two children as a single parent. Her journey embodies the challenges and triumphs of modern working mothers who refuse to compromise on either professional ambition or family responsibilities, and yet are able to be vulnerable about the challenges both can bring.



As a female entrepreneur in a competitive industry, Melsie has created pathways for other women to succeed. The Bourne Consultancy proudly identifies as a female-led business, contributing to greater representation in leadership positions within the talent and advertising sectors.



Melsie's commitment to supporting and uplifting others extends to her role as a silver sponsor for emPOWER. This partnership reflects her dedication to helping to foster environments where diverse voices are not just included but celebrated, aligning with the emPOWER ethos of authentic networking, heart led people management and deeper connections.



Melsie set up her first company at 23 which is no mean feat and has consistently held her own in a male dominated industry that constantly evolves. Melsie Bourne remains fiercely at the forefront, driving innovation whilst maintaining the personal touch and relationship-based approach that has defined her career. Her story serves as an inspiration to all entrepreneurs, but particularly women, who aspire to build successful businesses while embracing the full spectrum of family life.



Through determination, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Melsie Bourne has crafted a legacy that extends far beyond the impressive businesses she has built. She has demonstrated that with vision and perseverance, it is possible to thrive professionally whilst raising a family – a powerful message for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere and we wanted to hear more about it so we got down to the nitty gritty to find out more about what makes Melsie tick.





Q> Melsie, You've built two successful businesses while raising two children on your own. HOW have you managed to balance these demanding roles?



Melsie> It’s certainly been a journey, and I’m sure my children would say that at times it’s been far from successful! However, I think the key has been creating strong boundaries between work and family time, while staying flexible when necessary. My children have always been my priority, but I’ve also made sure to model determination and a strong work ethic. I’ve built incredible support networks both professionally and personally, which has been essential.



There’s no perfect balance — some days work needs more attention, other days it’s family — and I’ve learned not to be too hard on myself during the juggling act. My children have grown up seeing what it takes to run a business, and I believe that’s given them valuable life lessons about perseverance and creativity. Although, I’ll admit the screen time argument hasn’t been an easy one, considering I’m often glued to my laptop!





Q> What has been the most challenging aspect of your career journey, and how did you overcome it?



Melsie> The most challenging aspect was probably when I sold Rabbit and started The Bourne Consultancy. Going from a well-established business to building something new, while being a single mum, was daunting. I overcame it by trusting my instincts and the relationships I’d built over the years. I focused on providing exceptional value in areas I knew intimately, rather than trying to compete across the entire industry. Most importantly, I wasn’t afraid to ask for help or advice when I needed it. Failure is part of growth, and I’ve embraced the lessons from both successes and setbacks throughout my career.





Q> Your interest in holistic health and healing is less known than your professional achievements. Can you tell us more about this passion?



Melsie> My journey into holistic health actually began from necessity! The stress of running businesses whilst raising children meant I had to stop the wine and start looking after myself. I was introduced to an incredible woman called Louise Mita, an energy healer and teacher. I ended up studying with her and running her London workshops. She opened my eyes to a whole new world. A world in which I have seriously immersed myself. Over the last 15 years I have met and worked with some incredible practitioners and healers who have literally changed my life and because of them, I am in the process of creating a new side hustle, WellBourne.



The idea behind WellBourne is simply to help other people on their own self-development journey. To guide them through the minefield of cowboy practitioners all over social media. WellBourne will represent healers, therapists and practitioners in a variety of fields, all at the absolute top of their game. If you're looking for a wellness expert, WellBourne is your one-stop shop. It will also go beyond individual support to help businesses develop comprehensive wellness strategies, enhance company culture, and curate impactful wellness events - including booking inspirational holistic practitioners and speakers. We will represent a variety of highly regarded practitioners and healers who are quite frankly, the talent of the future and it feels like a completely natural route for me to be heading down.



While WellBourne brings to life an exciting new chapter, The Bourne Consultancy remains as strong as ever, continuing to thrive at the forefront of talent and brand partnerships, with both ventures reflecting my dedication to authentic connection.



Q> What advice would you give to women who want to start their own businesses whilst managing family responsibilities?



Melsie> Start where you are, with what you have. You don't need everything perfectly aligned to begin. Be clear about your priorities and create systems that support them. Find ways to involve your children in appropriate aspects of your business journey. They will learn valuable lessons, and it's important for them to feel like a part of your success. I always ask for advice from my children when we are working on an influencer brief. They’re far closer to that world than I am, and they often surprise me with clever, thoughtful suggestions. Surround yourself with supportive people who understand your vision, both professionally and personally. Most importantly, be gentle with yourself. Some days won't go to plan, and that's perfectly normal. What matters is consistency over time, not perfection every day. Remember that your unique perspective as a parent can be your greatest business advantage. You likely have exceptional skills in negotiation, crisis management, time optimisation, and creativity. And finally, be kind - to yourself first and to everyone around you. Be aware of how you speak to people. Words are incredibly powerful and can affect others on an energetic level. Kindness and self-awareness cost nothing and make a real difference to the people you work with. This is something that is seriously lacking in our industry these days, and in such unsteady times, it is more important than ever to make the effort. Be aware of others and treat them with respect.





Q> How has your approach to connecting talent with brands and agencies evolved over your career?

Melsie> When I started in this industry, talent management was quite straightforward – you represented voices or faces for specific projects. Today, it's infinitely more complex with digital platforms, multiple revenue streams, and the blurring of lines between celebrities, influencers, and content creators. My approach has had to evolve as my role has changed – I no longer represent a specific talent roster, instead I am able to cast from a global pool which is really exciting. At The Bourne Consultancy, we spend considerable time understanding a creative brief and what the brand is looking for in a partnership. We then look at talent, not just who they are or what they can do, but what they believe in and how they are connecting with their audiences and impacting the world. The most successful partnerships happen when values align. The industry is small, and reputation is everything. Our straight-talking, honest approach has served us well through massive industry changes.







Q> What has been the most rewarding experience to date from a work perspective?



Melsie> I absolutely loved securing long term contracts for talent at Rabbit. There was nothing more rewarding than telling a struggling actor that they had won a contract that lasted for 12 months or more. Voiceovers used to be hugely lucrative and not focused on celebrity. Those were the life changing days and I loved every second. Some of the voices we cast are still voicing those same projects today. Every time I hear one of them I feel really proud that we were able to help in that way. I mean how amazing to help someone secure a voiceover that has lasted decades.



Meeting Dame Judi Dench was an absolute career high. I have worked with a fair few high profile names but in my eyes Dame Judi tops them all. I was lucky enough to meet her on the Money Supermarket set. She was absolutely charming and so down to earth. Annoyingly I was completely star struck and lost the ability to form a sentence but it was still a moment I’ll never forget.





Q> Why did you want to support emPOWER as a Sponsor?



Melsie> I’ve watched Athene start emPOWER from scratch, build it into what it is today, and in turn, create a much-needed community, all while being a mother to a young, pre-verbal autistic child who needs her full attention. That takes guts and an incredible amount of energy. In a nutshell, I just wanted to doff my cap to this inspiring idea and woman, while showing support for a fellow working supermum!





Q> Why do you think our industry needs this space so desperately?



Melsie> Being part of a supportive community means everything. It’s where we find strength and inspiration. It’s important to give women a space to share their experiences and insights, especially in an industry that still has its share of barriers, where their voices and stories are truly heard and valued. Being a part of this uplifting initiative means actively contributing to change, both for ourselves and for future generations.



It has also created a space where many of us can give a big hug to those we haven’t seen in ages and enjoy a lovely catch-up. What a treat.







Q> If there is anything you could do all over again what would it be?



Melsie> I’ve loved it all and feel extremely lucky to have lived the life I have. I grew up in Soho in the ’90s, working and partying with some amazing people, and through this industry, I’ve made friendships for life. Yes, it’s been tough at times, and there have been serious lessons learned, but that’s how we grow. My dad always says that ‘opportunity always comes out of adversity.’ When adversity strikes, we simply have to take a deep breath, stay calm, and observe how it unfolds. Each mountain we climb helps us become stronger for the next challenge life throws our way.



If I had my chance to go back and do something different, it would be selling Rabbit during my second maternity leave with my daughter, Hester. The sale took my focus away from that special time with my baby, but I’ve definitely made it up to her since.