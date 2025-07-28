Martha Stewart Applies Whole Body Deodorant to Thighs, Feet, Breasts

Rexona (Degree in the U.S.) has tapped the undisputed queen of how-to, Martha Stewart, for a product launch that redefines what it means to stay fresh. Created in Australia with Thinkerbell, this introduces Australians to Unilever’s Rexona Whole Body Deodorant -- a category-first innovation designed for all the bits outside your pits. Yes, even your down under bits.

Anchoring the launch is a playfully unexpected How-To film. In it, Martha Stewart trades flower arrangements for full-body freshness, bringing her decades of how-to authority to a product that requires a bit of demonstrating -- delivered, of course, with a wink.

Rexona ambassador, Martha Stewart, said, “In a place like Australia, where the sun is always shining and life moves fast, staying fresh from morning to night can be quite the challenge. As the queen of how-tos, I loved the idea of showing Australians how to stay fresh with Rexona’s Whole Body Deodorant.”

Anna Tracey, personal care director at Unilever said, “With Rexona Whole Body Deodorant, we’re redefining what freshness means for Australians, because odour doesn’t stop at your underarms, and neither should your deodorant. As a true category-first innovation, it called for a launch partner who could turn heads and start conversations. And who better to bring freshness Down Under, than Martha Stewart with her signature class and cheeky charm."

The campaign was kicked off by teasing the How-To film with seemingly leaked footage of Martha Stewart on set with a mystery man, sparking speculation across news media and social media. The record was set straight via a follow-up post on Martha’s own channels, confirming it was not a cheeky home video, but a cheeky How-To.

From there, the campaign expanded across owned, earned, and influencer channels. A curated crew of How-To creators - from beauty and DIY to lifestyle -- each reinterpreted the How to Apply Whole Body Deo routine in their own unique style.

Jack Collins, brand manager at Unilever said, "Martha Stewart and Rexona are not two names you think go together, but that is exactly what makes them the perfect pair. The juxtaposition of their brand identities is what gives this asset the friction it needs to get people talking about whole body deodorant. A collab for the decades!"

Cat Williams, head creative tinker at Thinkerbell added, “Who better to show Aussies the ropes than the queen of lifestyle instruction herself, Martha F#%#!&g Stewart. This work is a fun twist on the classic how-to, with Martha taking Rexona to places it’s never gone before, literally.”

Phillippa Netolicky, general manager at Thinkerbell said, "This work marks the beginning of a brilliant emerging partnership with Unilever. We're bringing measured magic to many of their brands, as we work with them to transform their marketing activity.”