Black T-Shirt's Podcast Welcomes Susan Credle

24/06/2025
2
Share
Thinkerbell's Adam Ferrier and Telstra's Brent Smart sit down with the advertising legend

This week on Black T-shirts, Adam and Brent interview, the legendary, iconic, superlative ridden Susan Credle. Susan has been an accomplished creative leader of creative teams, creative agencies, and creative holding companies. She knows how to create the space and systems to maximise a company's creative output, and all with a degree of humility and humanness rarely seen in today's creative corporate landscape. Not only that, she's created one of the most successful advertising platforms of the last 30 years. Even the Pub Test loved it.

For a third season in a row, the podcast is supported by world leading Market Mix Modelling SAS company Mutinex. And for the second year in a row, The Pub Test has its own returning supporter, creative confidence building insights platform Ideally.

All episodes of Black T-Shirts will be available via premium podcast creators MIK Made, Black T-Shirts can be found here. You can also watch the episode on the Black T-Shirts Youtube channel here.

Adam Ferrier is the founder of award winning creative agency Thinkerbell, Brent Smart is CMO at one of the worlds largest telecommunications companies, Telstra.

