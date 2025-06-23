Revolver Wins 2025 Palme d’Or in Australian First

Revolver has become the first Australian production company to win the Palme d’Or in the history of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.​

The company also won the Film Craft Grand Prix with Australian agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire for their work on Telstra’s 'Better on A Better Mobile Network'. Revolver director The Film Grand Prix was awarded to Steve Rogers for his work on 'Considering What?' for Channel 4’s coverage of the Paralympic games.

These wins mark the second consecutive year Revolver has won both the Film and Film Craft Grands Prix at the festival.

Revolver managing director and co-owner Michael Ritchie said the wins are an "enormous honour".

"For myself and our entire team, this is an enormous honour, and honestly, pretty overwhelming," Michael said.

"Our country is home to some of the best talent globally, and these wins only reiterate the high calibre of work from our region. [Telstra CMO] Brent Smart's and [Bear Meets Eagle on Fire CCO] Micah Walker’s industry defining vision for Telstra, and the trust and respect they offer to their production partners and the directors they work with, is something we are so grateful for, and a direct contributor to our success this year.

"Similarly, a huge thank you goes to the entire team behind Steve’s ‘Considering What?’ campaign, which is a brilliant piece of work with an unflinching grit that celebrated the athletes at the heart of the Paralympics.

"We are also incredibly grateful for our long-standing partnership with Biscuit Filmworks in LA and the UK, with whom we worked across a number of our winning works. For twenty years we have worked together, and to see this coming to genuine fruition now is as rewarding as the work itself."

The Palme d’Or, and dual Grand Prix wins capped of a week of wins for the prodco, including four Gold Lions for Steve Rogers in Film Craft, and a Gold Lion in Film for 'Better on a Better Mobile Network'.