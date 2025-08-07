Next-Gen Talent Shines in Revamped Advertising Foundations Course

Now in its 12th year, the Foundations of Advertising and Media Course took on a brand new format this year. In partnership with AUT, participants from 16 agencies participated in a three-day immersive course featuring presentations from over twenty industry experts, real-world case studies, and interactive exercises all designed to provide participants a comprehensive understanding of the advertising and media landscape -- beyond the borders of their own agency.

Since the three-day immersive course, the 37 participants had been working in groups to deliver assignments designed to challenge and display their critical thinking, communication skills and teamwork. Tuesday night group presentations were presented to managers, peers and a judging panels.

The presentations were outstanding and a cause for celebration.

Dan Fastnedge, advertising and brand creativity lecturer at Auckland University and course leader, summed up the experience.

“We’ve had a stellar group of bright minds come together from 16 different agencies, not just to learn, but to share, question, and dive into all things advertising with some of the best in the business," he said.

"It’s been a whirlwind of ideas, insights, and plenty of lively discussions that pushed the boundaries of what advertising can be.”

The Foundations Course is regarded as one of the most valuable and effective professional development opportunities for those with fewer than two years of experience in the industry.

Participants visit different agencies and hear from industry experts on topics like Client Relationships, Cultural Intelligence, and The Art and Science of the Brief. The course not only provides a thorough grounding in the core disciplines of advertising and media, but also creates opportunities to build relationships and friendships that can last a career.

Dates for next year’s course will be released soon.

