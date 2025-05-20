Radio LBB: Sugar Music

The family-owned music publisher and record label Sugar Music has established itself as one of the key companies when it comes to Italian musical heritage and history. Sugar's search for originality and uniqueness is expressed in a varied catalogue of music, ranging from iconic soundtracks over contemporary classical as well as pop hits, all deeply rooted in a strong Italian matrix.



The Sugar catalogue includes over 80,000 titles featuring songwriters such as Ennio Morricone, Nino Rota, Umberto Tozzi and Paolo Conte along with smash hits like "Gloria", 'Ti Amo', 'Self Control' and 'Time To Say Goodbye' as well as film soundtracks from iconic films like 'La Dolce Vita' and 'Il Postino'.



Wise Music represents Sugar Music in the UK and can help with any publishing clearances for sync and sampling. We can also clear a large number of the brilliant tracks one-stop.

