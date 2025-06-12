Wise Music Tune of the Week: A Shot of Rhythm and Blues

Originally written by Terry Thompson and first recorded by Arthur Alexander in 1961, ‘A Shot of Rhythm and Blues’ is a key early example of the fusion between R&B and rock ‘n’ roll that shaped the sound of the 1960s. The song’s title perfectly captures its intent: a jolt of energy delivered through rhythm, soul, and infectious groove.

Arthur Alexander’s version is laid-back but emotionally charged, blending Southern soul with pop sensibility. Its structure and feel made it a favourite among early British rock bands—especially The Beatles, who covered it during their BBC sessions. John Lennon’s raw vocal delivery in their rendition brought a grittier, more urgent edge, showing how deeply American R&B influenced the emerging Merseybeat sound.

Listen here.

