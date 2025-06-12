senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Wise Music Tune of the Week: A Shot of Rhythm and Blues

12/06/2025
25
Share
This week's tune of the week is from Terry Thompson and Arthur Alexander

Originally written by Terry Thompson and first recorded by Arthur Alexander in 1961, ‘A Shot of Rhythm and Blues’ is a key early example of the fusion between R&B and rock ‘n’ roll that shaped the sound of the 1960s. The song’s title perfectly captures its intent: a jolt of energy delivered through rhythm, soul, and infectious groove.

Arthur Alexander’s version is laid-back but emotionally charged, blending Southern soul with pop sensibility. Its structure and feel made it a favourite among early British rock bands—especially The Beatles, who covered it during their BBC sessions. John Lennon’s raw vocal delivery in their rendition brought a grittier, more urgent edge, showing how deeply American R&B influenced the emerging Merseybeat sound.

Listen here.

Find more of the 'Tune of the Week' series here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Wise Music Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Wise Music Creative
Wren Kitchen Advert
Wren Kitchens
13/09/2022
#WeThe15
International Paralympic Committee
07/09/2021
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1