senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Wise Music Tune of the Week: Whatcha' Gonna Do For Me

04/06/2025
42
Share
This week's tune of the week is from Average White Band

Originally recorded by Scottish funk band Average White Band in 1977, ‘Watcha Gonna Do for Me’ found its most iconic form in 1981 when Chaka Khan released her powerful rendition. The song blends smooth R&B grooves with jazz-infused funk, showcasing Khan’s dynamic vocal range and emotional nuance.

The track became a hit for Khan, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, and solidified her status as a leading voice in the genre. Its fusion of genres, sharp production, and expressive delivery make ‘Watcha Gonna Do for Me’ a timeless piece in Chaka Khan’s illustrious catalogue.

Find more of the 'Tune of the Week' series here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Wise Music Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Wise Music Creative
Wren Kitchen Advert
Wren Kitchens
13/09/2022
#WeThe15
International Paralympic Committee
07/09/2021
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1