Wise Music Tune of the Week: Whatcha' Gonna Do For Me

Originally recorded by Scottish funk band Average White Band in 1977, ‘Watcha Gonna Do for Me’ found its most iconic form in 1981 when Chaka Khan released her powerful rendition. The song blends smooth R&B grooves with jazz-infused funk, showcasing Khan’s dynamic vocal range and emotional nuance.

The track became a hit for Khan, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, and solidified her status as a leading voice in the genre. Its fusion of genres, sharp production, and expressive delivery make ‘Watcha Gonna Do for Me’ a timeless piece in Chaka Khan’s illustrious catalogue.



