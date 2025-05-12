QV Spotlights Tiny "Make Up Thief" and Hair Stuck to Shower Screens In New Brand Campaign

Sunday Gravy and Half Dome positions QV as ‘care behind every bathroom door’ in new brand campaign.

As the brand that’s found in thousands of bathrooms across Australia, QV’s new brand campaign focuses on authentic moments of care that usually go unseen.



Senior brand manager at QV Kira Torpy said, “QV was founded out of Queen Victoria Hospital’s dermatology ward, so it was important to stick to our philosophy of true care. This campaign is a nod to everything we do behind closed doors to care for ourselves and others to make Australia feel seen.”

The films, directed by Leilani Croucher at Revolver, ditch the unattainable and polished for the real.

Copywriter at Sunday Gravy Phoebe Joiner said, “The bathroom is the only room in the house that always comes with a lock. We enjoyed sharing stories about what we do in the bathroom to develop a tone of voice rooted in truth -- stray hairs and all.”

The campaign will launch across online video, out-of-home, social and point-of-sale.

Half Dome head of strategy Adrian Cosstick added, “QV has been a part of Aussie skincare routines for nearly 50 years, so we’re incredibly proud to help launch this new campaign for the iconic brand, connecting with the real bathroom rituals of both loyal users and new customers.

“It's exciting to deploy a campaign, particularly for a Melbourne-based brand, which is grounded in local insight, and designed to drive meaningful, long-term brand engagement. Our media plan has focused on combining context, format, cultural moments and audience targeting to personalise messaging, and cement QV as a brand that understands the whole family.”

The new campaign is now live nationwide and will run throughout 2025.

