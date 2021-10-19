senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

PRS IN VIVO Unveils 'Behaviour First' Brand Identity from Elmwood

19/10/2021
111
Share
The market research leader sought a rejuvenated and modern identity to reinforce its pioneering roots in behavioral science

PRS IN VIVO, the world’s leading research consultancy in packaging, shopper experience and new products, today announces the launch of a refreshed brand identity, developed in partnership with international design consultancy, Elmwood.

Breaking corporate conventions of branding in the research field, PRS IN VIVO’s new identity was designed to make it look and feel like a modern brand while also capturing the company’s legacy as a pioneer in Behaviour First market research. Led by co-CEOs Karen Gombault and Olivier Blanchet, PRS IN VIVO works with many of the largest global retail and FMCG brands, applying sophisticated behavioural science, advanced biometrics and AI/machine learning to help them understand, predict and influence consumer choice.

Over the last decade, market research has been heavily impacted by digital technologies. While this has made gathering consumer insights faster and easier, it has also made the amount of data feel overwhelming to organisations often lacking the infrastructure and expertise to interrogate and truly understand it. By combining decades of experience in behavioural science with the latest digital research techniques, PRS IN VIVO helps companies see through all that data to gain a deeper understanding of authentic consumer behaviour. They call this approach ‘The Human Advantage’.

“PRS IN VIVO has been unlocking the potential of behavioural science in market research for decades,” said Olivier Blanchet, co-CEO at PRS IN VIVO. “While much of the research world has focused on providing cheap and quick data to brands, we have always prioritised the need to go deeper and empower companies with real shopper insights.”

PRS IN VIVO’s new brand embodies these qualities. It dynamically forms a focusing lens that gives clarity to a circular cluster of dots, representing the company’s ability to see through complexity and provide clear direction in a world of messy data. The vibrant colour palette and style guide encapsulate the diversity of people and the company’s rich behavioural knowledge, while two new typefaces balance humanity and elegance with future-facing innovation and precision.

“The beauty of working with Elmwood was that they quickly homed in on our pioneering roots as a springboard for challenging the cold and corporate look and feel of branding in our industry,” said Matt Michaud, chief creative officer at PRS IN VIVO. “They did what they do best: pushed us to be bold and go further. I think the results really speak for themselves.”

“There are very few, if any, companies in research today that look and act like a modern brand,” said Greg Taylor, chief provocation officer at Elmwood. “PRS IN VIVO’s new identity challenges this convention, bringing the world of brand to the world of insight, and perfectly capturing their ability to bridge the tension between automation and human experience.”


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Marketing Standard
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Marketing Standard
No Tariffs Ever
WeatherTech
27/05/2025
No Tariffs
WeatherTech
27/05/2025
No Ships or Extra Costs
WeatherTech
27/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1