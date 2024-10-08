Plant Based Foods Association and AKQA Bloom Unite the Plant-Based Industry for the First Time

Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), the leading U.S. trade association representing the plant-based industry, is proud to announce its partnership with AKQA Bloom as its official agency of record. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in PBFA's mission to champion, strengthen, and elevate our members and the plant-based food industry. The partnership's first creative activation, "May Cause," will debut at Climate Week in New York City, and launch its first campaign.

Additionally, this activation marks the first time the plant-based foods industry, spanning across categories, have come together to unite in a collective message about the benefits of plant-based foods. This unprecedented collaboration showcases how these brands are aligning their voices to champion a healthier, more sustainable future. By joining forces, they demonstrate the power of working together for a greater cause, illustrating how plant-based alternatives can play a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges.

The "May Cause" campaign is a playful yet impactful initiative designed to shift public perception of plant-based foods by highlighting the positive and unexpected changes they can bring to people's lives. The campaign emphasises how incorporating more plant-based options may cause individuals to experience various benefits—such as expanding their world view, finding new flavours, and having trouble sharing shareables.. The concept cleverly challenges common misconceptions about plant-based foods by illustrating their many benefits through engaging messages and activations.

Conceptualized, developed, and executed by AKQA Bloom, The "May Cause" activation and accompanying campaign has come to life through a variety of creative elements designed to engage and inspire, with highlights from the Climate Week activation including;

Campaign film

Campaign Radio Spots

Leaflet: A thoughtfully crafted leaflet that illustrates the "May Cause" campaign, highlighting the potential positive impacts of trying plant-based foods. The leaflet will be distributed digitally and physically, attached to products in grocery stores and handed out

Food Truck: A branded food truck in NYC, offering free samples of delicious plant-based foods, encouraging people to taste the benefits for themselves. The food truck will also serve as a mobile platform for educating consumers about the environmental and health benefits that plant-based eating may cause.

Brands participating in the Climate Week Food Truck include:

The Kraft Heinz NotCo

Impossible Foods

Beyond Meat

Daiya

TiNDLE

Bel Brands

NUMU Food Group

Upton's Naturals

Prime Roots

Mellody

Stockeld Dreamery

Armored Fresh

Milkadamia

Abe's

Hodo Foods

PBFA CEO Rachel Dreskin shared, “This campaign marks a key moment for our industry. By coming together, for the very first time, as a diverse coalition of brands across 20+ plant-based food categories, we are engaging and inspiring a growing community of consumers around a singular marketing platform. By collaborating with AKQA Bloom and our members, we’re demonstrating how strategic, unified messaging can broaden the industry’s influence and realise its potential and myriad of benefits.”

AKQA Bloom co-founder and ECD Jean Zamprogno said, “A better future for us and our planet begins with a shift in consumer behaviour, and no industry is better than ours to lead the way. For years, the Big Meat and Dairy industries have been planting misinformation, so we’ve chosen to plant joy and deliciousness instead.”

This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to sustainability and societal responsibility. PBFA and AKQA Bloom are dedicated to fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration that drives industry-wide change. By combining PBFA's leadership in the plant-based foods sector with AKQA Bloom's creative expertise, the partnership aims to elevate the acceptance and adoption of plant-based foods, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for all.