The Honey Pot Company Breaks the Silence with Powerful 'Periods Made Better'

The Honey Pot Company, the plant-derived personal care brand has partnered with global agency AKQA to launch its first-ever large-scale campaign, Periods Made Better.

'Periods Made Better' is a bold and refreshingly honest campaign that aims to challenge the overly idealised narratives and hushed conversations surrounding menstruation. Inspired by the herbal ingredients in Honey Pot’s Cooling and Calming Herbal Infusion pads, the campaign goes beyond a product spotlight, it opens the door to a more honest conversation about periods. Periods Made Better celebrates Honey Pot’s role as a brand that recognises every period is personal, while creating a sense of collective connection among those who experience it.

At the heart of this campaign are Honey Pot’s Cooling and Calming Herbal Infusion pads, expertly formulated to transform your period experience with plant-powered ingredients that invigorate and soothe in equal measure. The Cooling Herbal Infusion Pads are formulated with a blend of herbs like mint and aloe vera to create a refreshing sensation and ease period discomfort. Additionally, the Calming Herbal Infusion Pads use soothing herbs like lavender and ashwagandha to help calm and soothe. Both types of pads also feature a 100% organic cotton cover, demonstrating The Honey Pot Company’s commitment to efficacious plant-derived care.

AKQA led campaign strategy, campaign concept, script development, and the creation of digital and social assets. To bring the vision to life on screen, The Honey Pot Company and AKQA partnered with production company Where the Buffalo Roam on a hero film and supporting OLVs.

The Honey Pot Company’s chief marketing officer, Anne Thompson said, “At Honey Pot, we believe humans with vaginas deserve to live with confidence and are worthy of a wellness routine that nurtures body, mind, and spirit. We held this campaign to the same nurturing standard. Our humans deserve content that not only makes them feel truly seen in their authentic period experiences but also reminds them that our herbal pad products exist to make those experiences just a little bit better.”

AKQA creative director, Jason Kessler said, "We are thrilled to have been a part of this ground breaking campaign that speaks to people about period care in an entirely new way. What an amazing opportunity to help bring a voice to the everyday truths most humans with vaginas have been taught to hide or downplay. The brand speaks to its audience in such a realistic and unique way that understands that every period experience is different. With that, we knew the concept of the campaign needed to be powerful enough to allow for the authentic voice and purpose of Honey Pot to really shine through.”

Periods Made Better marks a milestone moment for The Honey Pot Company, one that mirrors the brand’s mission to support humans with vaginas at every age and every stage, with compassion, intention, and transparency.

