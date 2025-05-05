Pinterest's Visual Search Champions Finding Your Unique Style

When algorithms steer toward what’s already popular, it’s easy to get swept into a sea of sameness - endlessly scrolling through generic options on repeat. How does one stand out in a world where the internet offers more of the same every day? Pinterest gives its users the power to choose, to hone in on exactly what they want, and to truly create a life they love - because each decision they make reflects who they are. Our expanded visual search experience lends itself to a more personalised, creative journey.



The latest brand campaign films show how Pinterest helps you curate a style and identity that truly resonates with you, through the power of visual search. The campaign was created entirely in-house by Pinterest’s House of Creative, directed by Alaska - a ground breaking directorial team from Iconoclast - and edited by Emilie Aubry and Marcelo Vogelaar of Church Editorial, with visual effects by Parliament. The campaign was shot in São Paulo over the course of nine days, capturing as much in camera as possible through the use of a combination of largescale practical sets and miniatures, and then augmenting the imagery seamlessly with CGI. Music also plays a major role in the campaign. Featuring major music artists, up and coming stars, and archival deep cuts, each spot uses a song that helps tell the story.

“We’ve all had those moments where we know the vibe we’re after, but not the words to describe it,” said Xanthe Wells, VP of global creative at Pinterest. “That’s where Pinterest’s visual search comes in. It lets people zero in on the pieces they love, learn even more about them and build something personal from there. That’s what makes Pinterest feel so different from everything else out there.”

Pinterest’s visual search features are key to deeper personalisation and enhanced shoppability. Often, people have a spark or vision of something they want but don’t have the words to describe it. With visual search, you can start with an image instead of text. As shown in the campaign spots, the tools make it easier to intuitively discover, refine, and shop styles like collegiate prep, moto boho, stereopunk, or something entirely your own. With the enhanced features, you can tap on an outfit component to find similar items with the elements you like, refine your search directly from images, or long-press any Pin to access more information and jump directly to relevant ideas.

In the midst of a social media sea of sameness, Pinterest gives people the tools to figure out who they really are. This film highlights how our visual search features make it easier than ever to turn inspiration into a look all your own.

Pinterest is all about personal expression. And when it comes to expressing yourself, few things are more personal or important than the face you show the world every day. This film leans into that insight and showcases how Pinterest’s inclusive skin tone ranges filter helps you see yourself in your search results - inspiring you to step out of your comfort zone, find a look you love, feel more confident and more like yourself, and have a little fun along the way.

