Toyota Celebrates the Style and Duality of Bicultural Latinos

Bicultural Latinos often move fluidly between worlds — switching languages, celebrating traditions, and embracing the daily hustle without skipping a beat. It’s a balancing act that’s not just second nature — it’s a point of pride. That sense of thoughtful duality is reflected in the latest Toyota campaign titled 'We Got You'. Created by Conill, Toyota’s vehicles featured in the creative work are designed to meet every part of their journey, with no compromises on style, comfort, or performance.

Whether they’re picking up abuela (grandmother) for Sunday lunch or rolling up to a downtown rooftop in their sharpest outfit, their car should fit their lifestyle. That’s the spirit behind the new campaign, 'We Got You' — a celebration of identity, versatility, and design that speaks their language. Because drivers shouldn’t have to choose between practicality, heritage, and innovation. They deserve a ride that moves with them — wherever, and however, they show up.

The dynamic brand campaign features a :30-second English digital video and a Spanish spot for broadcast, starring a group of young drivers taking the wheel of a Toyota vehicle including the Toyota bZ, Land Cruiser, Prius plug-in, Camry, and GR86, each one reflecting their bold style, tech-savvy mindset, and on-the-go lifestyle. Whether navigating city streets or chasing everyday goals, these cars deliver the performance and versatility that match their ambition, moving to the rhythm of their lifestyle.

“Bicultural Latinos move through the world with incredible versatility — they’re rooted in tradition and driven by progress,” commented Veronica Elizondo, chief creative officer, Conill. “Our campaign celebrates that duality. It’s about more than just vehicles; it’s about thoughtful design, with style that reflects young Hispanic’s lives. We want them to know that Toyota has them in mind with the vehicles they build, and every single detail in style, tech and capability thought out to make a purposeful impact in their lives.”

The brand campaign will extend across broadcast, digital content, digital video, CTV, programmatic, and paid social. A series of custom content partnerships featuring the campaign message will be launched with Telemundo, Uproxx, The Orchard with Sony Music and Hulu. Supporting digital content including video and audio will run across Twitch, Pandora, Spotify, Uforia, Netflix, Univision & Vix, NBCU Telemundo & Peacock, and premium soccer properties including Univision Deportes. A variety of high impact media will also run on platforms like YouTube TV and YouTube shorts. The social campaign will run across Meta, Pinterest, and Reddit with more organic social content living on Toyota Latino social channels. Content will also be available on Toyota.com/espanol/brand.

